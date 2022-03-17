Evolon Appoints Tom Galvin as New CTO to Accelerate Innovation

Leader in video analytics and AI technology continues to invest in strengthening its executive team with appointment of recognized security industry veteran.

DALLAS, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolon Technology, Inc., a developer of proprietary software technology that takes surveillance video and turns it into real-time actionable information, has been actively expanding its leadership team, and today announced that Tom Galvin has joined the executive team as Chief Technology Officer. In this role, Galvin will lead all research and development (R&D) and engineering efforts as the company advances its video analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) offerings.

Galvin comes to Evolon from ACRE who acquired Razberi Technologies in 2020, a company he helped found and where he served as Chief Product Officer. With over 25 years of industry experience, Galvin is renowned for his expertise in the development of video management software used for the electronic security and surveillance industry and is the inventor of seven patents, including the Razberi™ ServerSwitch™. Prior to Razberi Technologies, Galvin served as the executive leader of product management and product development at GVI Security. Prior to GVI, he was the president and founder of NetVideo Consulting where he provided strategic product consulting to manufacturers and software vendors for video surveillance products. Galvin was a product leader responsible for product management and development at General Electric Security and served as vice president of product development at Verint. Galvin started his telecommunications career at MCI Telecom, which is now Verizon, where he was responsible for developing network-based intelligent services. He also held senior engineering roles with Rockwell Collins and Boeing. Galvin earned a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Iowa State University and a MBA from the University of Iowa's Tippie College of Business.

"We couldn't be more pleased to welcome someone with Tom's professional pedigree to Evolon," said Kevin Stadler, Evolon's CEO. "He is a proven leader and technical visionary of the highest caliber, and we're extremely fortunate to have him join our executive team. We're confident that he'll quickly help us accelerate our efforts to bring better, faster, and cheaper solutions to market."

Galvin will make his first public appearance as Evolon's CTO at ISC West at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas from March 23rd to March 25th. He will be available for comment in the company's booth (#4050) on the expo floor throughout the conference as time permits.

About Evolon Technology, Inc.

Evolon (formerly Jemez Technology) provides advanced, highly accurate perimeter surveillance software technology for critical infrastructure protection and central station monitoring, and its patented software & analytics transform video security cameras and security systems into smart devices by eliminating nuisance alerts. Evolon's award-winning edge-based video analytics and AI/deep learning solutions are fully scalable for commercial and government organizations that require real-time situational intelligence to enhance security effectiveness and to reduce the potential for loss due to criminal activity or business downtime. Evolon was founded by a talented team of former engineers and scientists from the U.S. Department of Energy's Los Alamos National Laboratory, with decades of national security experience in the design and deployment of advanced surveillance technologies. For more information, visit www.evolontech.com.

Evolon and the Evolon logo are registered trademarks of Evolon Technology, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

SOURCE Evolon Technology, Inc.