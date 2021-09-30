Evolon Awarded Security Solutions Award at GSX 2021

DALLAS, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolon Technology, Inc., a developer of proprietary software technology that takes surveillance video and turns it into real-time actionable information, today announced that the company was awarded a Security Sales & Integration 2021 Security Solutions Award. The Award was announced yesterday on the final day of the Global Security Exchange (GSX) conference in Orlando, Florida.

Unlike other award programs, the Security Solutions Awards program represents something significantly more important to security professionals and their customers. The award is a measure of how a company's solutions perform in actual deployments in the field. Winning entries were selected by an independent panel of judges evaluating each solution based on criteria such as their application, type of solution, innovation, functionality, value, ease of deployment, and their advantages versus similar solutions.

The award was given to Evolon in recognition of their exemplary work helping a leading security monitoring company achieve greater operational efficiencies. Using Evolon Verify™ and Evolon Enterprise™, Evolon enabled their client to achieve substantial and measurable results found in a 97 percent reduction in unnecessary alarm traffic. What's more, their client benefitted from improved resource allocation, improved organizational efficiency, and ultimately, their client was able to substantially grow the business.

Evolon Verify™ is a complete AI-based video analytics system that identifies, classifies, and verifies potential security threats to enhance situational awareness and reduce false alarms for central stations and command centers.

Evolon Enterprise™ instantly transforms legacy analog, HD, and IP cameras into highly accurate smart devices that see through all the noise to detect objects of interest.

"We're elated to receive this very prestigious award," said Kevin Stadler, Evolon's CEO. "This clearly demonstrates the very tangible benefits our customers derive every day from our proven solutions. On a practical level, it plainly illustrates the holistic synergy between detection and classification that yields extremely high levels of accuracy as defined by the elimination of nuisance alerts and the absolute detection of real threats. Few, if any, solution providers can deliver the way Evolon can in this regard."

More information on the Security Solution Awards can be found at: https://www.securitysales.com/business/ssi-2021-security-solutions-awards-winners-gsx/

About Evolon Technology, Inc.

Evolon (formerly Jemez Technology) provides advanced, highly accurate perimeter surveillance software technology for critical infrastructure protection and central station monitoring, and its patented software & analytics transform video security cameras and security systems into smart devices by eliminating nuisance alerts. Evolon's award-winning edge-based video analytics and AI/deep learning solutions are fully scalable for commercial and government organizations that require real-time situational intelligence to enhance security effectiveness and to reduce the potential for loss due to criminal activity or business downtime. Evolon was founded by a talented team of former engineers and scientists from the U.S. Department of Energy's Los Alamos National Laboratory, with decades of national security experience in the design and deployment of advanced surveillance technologies. For more information, visit www.evolontech.com.

