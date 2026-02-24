Evoltix™ Launches to Redefine Mission-Critical Power

HCI Energy rebrands as Evoltix to reflect its evolution from rugged hybrid power systems to intelligent, unified energy platforms built for today's critical networks.

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HCI Energy announced today it is now Evoltix, marking a strategic evolution from a hardware-focused power manufacturer to a power intelligence company delivering unified, intelligent energy platforms for mission-critical networks.

The rebrand reflects a simple truth: critical networks deserve intelligent power.

HCI Energy is now Evoltix

As infrastructure becomes more distributed, more power-dense, and more essential to public safety, telecom, and enterprise operations, backup power alone is no longer enough. Operators need uninterrupted performance, real-time visibility, and the ability to proactively manage distributed power assets before small issues become costly outages.

Energy Evolved

The name Evoltix reflects the company's evolution in hybrid energy systems, combining progress and voltage to signal a forward-looking commitment to smarter, more resilient power solutions designed for today's networks.

At the center of this transformation is IntelliCore™, the Evoltix unified power management platform. IntelliCore is an integrated hardware and software system that commands, controls, and optimizes site power in real time. It seamlessly manages grid, battery, generator, and renewable inputs while delivering actionable analytics, automated alerts, and continuous system visibility.

"Power can no longer be reactive," said Joe Kessinger, CEO of Evoltix. "Operators are managing more sites, higher loads, and tighter uptime requirements than ever before. With IntelliCore embedded in every deployment, we give them the intelligence and control to improve operational efficiency, increase system visibility, and proactively manage their power infrastructure."

From Backup Power to Proactive Power Management

For years, the company was recognized for rugged hybrid energy systems deployed in demanding environments. The evolution to Evoltix clarifies its true differentiator: transforming power from a static backup asset into an intelligent operational command platform.

Evoltix delivers intelligent, uninterrupted power that drives operational efficiency, system visibility, and proactive asset management across critical networks.

Operational efficiency through a battery-first architecture that reduces conversion losses, lowers operating expenses, and extends component life.

System visibility with real-time dashboards, remote monitoring, and historical performance analytics across distributed sites.

Proactive asset management through automated alerts and unified oversight that help operators anticipate and prevent failures.

The Evoltix Portfolio: Designed for Operators

All Evoltix solutions are unified by IntelliCore and delivered through two primary solution paths.

The ZPM™ is a modular rack-mounted power management system designed to replace or upgrade traditional UPS deployments. Built with battery-first architecture, the ZPM delivers extended-duration backup power while providing full visibility into system performance. It enables operators to modernize aging infrastructure, increase backup duration, reduce unplanned maintenance, and improve overall network reliability without replacing entire site environments.

For fully integrated deployments, Evoltix offers the Vault Power Suite which includes the Hybrid Power Shelter and the Power Cabinet. Both solutions are factory-integrated, fully tested, and delivered ready for rapid commissioning. With IntelliCore built into every Evoltix Vault deployment, operators get consistent performance, consistent visibility, and a standardized approach to providing and providing and managing power across sites.

Built for the Full Operational Lifecycle

Modern networks demand more than emergency backup. They require uninterrupted power performance before, during, and after every transition.

Unlike fragmented systems that rely on multiple vendor interfaces, IntelliCore provides unified command, control, monitoring, and analytics across all power inputs, storage, and distribution subsystems. This architecture reduces operational complexity, minimizes maintenance, lowers lifecycle operating costs, and enables operators to manage distributed power infrastructure with confidence.

Evoltix promises "Energy Evolved." This means moving beyond backup power toward continuous intelligence, proactive oversight, and measurable operational improvement.

About Evoltix

Evoltix – Energy Evolved

Evoltix delivers intelligent, uninterrupted power that drives operational efficiency, system visibility, and proactive asset management across critical networks. Powered by IntelliCore™, the company's ZPM™ and Vault Power Suite provide battery-first hybrid systems that optimize grid, generator, and renewable inputs while delivering real-time operational intelligence.

From modular upgrades to fully integrated hybrid shelters, Evoltix enables public safety agencies, telecom operators, tower companies, and private network owners to ensure their networks never pause and their power never falls behind.

