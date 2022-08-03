Evolution Academy Charter School Expands Community Healthcare Worker Certification

Open enrollment for the program available for Dallas, Houston and Beaumont campuses

DALLAS, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolution Academy Charter School, along with Texas Education Agency and Region 10 Education Service Center, now offers a Community Health Worker (CHW) Certification as an option to help students prepare for the workforce as part of its College and Career Readiness requirements.

Community Health Workers (CHWs) are non-medical public health workers who connect communities to health care and social service providers. CHWs have been identified by many titles, such as Community Health Advisors, lay health advocates, promotoras, outreach educators or community health representatives. Community Health Workers are a necessary link for hospitals, churches, insurance companies and nonprofits to connect with diverse populations and promote healthy behaviors.

This is the first year this program was offered to high school students and Evolution Academy Charter School Richardson took advantage of the opportunity by enrolling fourteen students to participate in the pilot program in partnership with Region 10. These students were required to meet 120 hours of core competency in eight areas: communication, interpersonal skills, service coordination, capacity building skills, advocacy skills, teaching skills, organization and knowledge base.

"Our students completed individual and group projects. They also gained hands-on experience by hosting a Health & Wellness Fair as well as a blood drive earlier this spring," said Cynthia Trigg, superintendent and founder, Evolution Academy Charter School. "We are so proud of all the work they have accomplished and for the jumpstart this certification will give them in their careers."

Seven students have completed the program thus far. These students will receive their Community Health Worker Certification from the Texas Department of State Health Services and Region 10 Education Service Center, which will allow them to have an advantage at landing a job in the healthcare Industry.

Following the success at the Richardson campus, Evolution Academy is now launching the Community Health Worker Certification program on all three of its campuses, located in the Dallas, Houston, and Beaumont, Texas. Programs like this support Evolution Academy's ability to provide students with access to college, career and military readiness skills while they earn a high school diploma, ultimately providing students with increased opportunities post-graduation.

In addition to the Community Health Worker Certification program, Evolution Academy Charter Schools also offers additional professional certification options including Microsoft Office Specialist, OSHA 30-Hour Construction, Entrepreneurship and Small Business, Educational Aide I, and ServSafe Manager certifications.

As Evolution Academy celebrates its 20th school year, it is revitalized in its mission to help students achieve academic, social and career success. This is accomplished by providing a comprehensive, integrated instructional program, demonstrated through a variety of innovative programs such as a 4-hour school day, online learning programs which predate the COVID-19 pandemic, and more. Evolution Academy is currently enrolling for the upcoming school year on all three of its campuses. To enroll, visit any location in person or visit www.evolutionacademy.org.

About Evolution Academy

Founded in 2002, Evolution Academy offers one-on-one attention with a mix of traditional and computer-based instruction, enabling students to earn two or more credit hours every nine weeks, allowing them to catch up or graduate early. The school also offers multiple career and technical education courses that prepare students for certificates in professional fields. Evolution Academy has graduated more than 3000 students, many of whom were unsuccessful in traditional school settings. Evolution Academy has campuses in Richardson, Beaumont, and Houston, Texas, and has open enrollment year-round for all three campuses.

