Evolution Academy Charter Schools Announces Statewide Online Open Enrollment for Texas Students for the 2020-2021 School Year

DALLAS, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolution Academy Charter School System has announced open enrollment for its online program. In a historic move, the district has now been approved to enroll students for the online program from all over the state of Texas.

Evolution Academy originally rolled out a pilot version of its online high school program for eligible students during the Spring 2019 school semester. Since then, Evolution Academy has had great student success since shifting online. The district also partnered with Sprint's 1 Million Foundation to provide devices and hotspots to address the needs of students who don't have computers or Wi-Fi at home. This partnership will continue during the 2020-2021 school year. The 1Million Project Foundation launched in August 2017 with a mission to help one million high school students achieve their full potential by ensuring they have the digital tools and connectivity they need to succeed in school. During the past two school years, the initiative has connected a total of 226,000 students at over 1,900 high schools in 33 states with internet access and devices.

Under the leadership of Cynthia Trigg, founder and superintendent of the Evolution Academy Charter Schools, the district addressed barriers that students were facing, such as access to Internet and devices to complete assignments. Then, teachers were assigned a student caseload to help ease classroom management as the full, robust online learning system was presented and implemented.

All these elements combined allowed students to thrive and continue progress, despite abrupt changes and shifting completely to online learning. In May, Evolution Academy hosted drive-in graduation ceremonies for students across all three campuses and had record graduation numbers.

When it comes to overcoming obstacles and hardships, Evolution Academy students consistently prove that nothing is impossible, including succeeding with online learning. One student, Maricela Castillo, was struggling with coming to physical classes, as she is also a young mother. With the online learning platform, she logged on every day and successfully completed multiple courses online. Another student, Sheanna Black, had great success with online courses, despite a hefty course load, which included dual credit courses. Michael Ortiz worked hard in the classroom and online and was able to graduate high school in two years.

Founded in 2002, Evolution Academy focuses on innovative educational models and computer-based instruction, which enables students to earn 2 or more credit hours every nine weeks, allowing them to catch up or graduate early. The school also offers multiple career and technical education courses that prepare students for certificates in professional fields.

To date, Evolution Academy has graduated more than 3000 students. Evolution Academy has campuses in Richardson, Beaumont and Houston, Texas and has open enrollment year-round for all three campuses. Students can enroll online at www.evolutionacademy.org .

