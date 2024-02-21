Evolution and Caesars Digital sign strategic agreement to expand partnership throughout North America

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolution today announced a new strategic agreement with Caesars Digital that will strengthen its existing relationship, expanding its reach throughout North America.

Under the terms of this groundbreaking partnership, Evolution and Caesars will work together to establish dedicated studios across multiple U.S. states, including one inside Caesars' world-renowned New Jersey-based Tropicana Casino.

The Tropicana studio will mark Evolution's third live casino studio in Atlantic City, further establishing its ability to meet the demand of a rapidly growing New Jersey market.

Jacob Claesson, Evolution CEO for North America: "Caesars' expansion in the market is remarkable and noteworthy. When presented with the opportunity to launch our third live studio in Atlantic City, we knew Tropicana would be the ideal location. We're impressed by Caesars' dedication and look forward to collaborating with them as they continue to expand their branded studio presence."

In addition to the Tropicana location, Evolution and Caesars will collaborate on launching additional branded studio space within Evolution's already established Pennsylvania and Michigan studios.

Matthew Sunderland, Senior Vice President and Chief iGaming Officer at Caesars Digital added: "Elevated live dealer experiences are an area of opportunity and something online casino players are continuing to show an affinity for. With this in mind, partnering on a deeper level with Evolution, the market leader in live casino offerings, made a lot of sense. We trust that our players will be excited by these best-in-class live casino experiences and can't wait to see how our new dedicated live dealer studio spaces come together at Tropicana Atlantic City and in other jurisdictions where iGaming is live."

As part of the agreement, online casino players on Tropicana Online Casino, Caesars Sportsbook & Casino, and Caesars Palace Online Casino will enjoy continued access to Evolution's industry-leading live casino games and top-performing online slots from its NetEnt, Red Tiger, Big Time Gaming, and Nolimit City brands.

