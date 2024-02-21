Evolution and Caesars Digital sign strategic agreement to expand partnership throughout North America

News provided by

Evolution

21 Feb, 2024, 09:25 ET

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolution today announced a new strategic agreement with Caesars Digital that will strengthen its existing relationship, expanding its reach throughout North America.

Under the terms of this groundbreaking partnership, Evolution and Caesars will work together to establish dedicated studios across multiple U.S. states, including one inside Caesars' world-renowned New Jersey-based Tropicana Casino.

The Tropicana studio will mark Evolution's third live casino studio in Atlantic City, further establishing its ability to meet the demand of a rapidly growing New Jersey market.

Jacob Claesson, Evolution CEO for North America: "Caesars' expansion in the market is remarkable and noteworthy. When presented with the opportunity to launch our third live studio in Atlantic City, we knew Tropicana would be the ideal location. We're impressed by Caesars' dedication and look forward to collaborating with them as they continue to expand their branded studio presence."

In addition to the Tropicana location, Evolution and Caesars will collaborate on launching additional branded studio space within Evolution's already established Pennsylvania and Michigan studios.

Matthew Sunderland, Senior Vice President and Chief iGaming Officer at Caesars Digital added: "Elevated live dealer experiences are an area of opportunity and something online casino players are continuing to show an affinity for. With this in mind, partnering on a deeper level with Evolution, the market leader in live casino offerings, made a lot of sense. We trust that our players will be excited by these best-in-class live casino experiences and can't wait to see how our new dedicated live dealer studio spaces come together at Tropicana Atlantic City and in other jurisdictions where iGaming is live."

As part of the agreement, online casino players on Tropicana Online Casino, Caesars Sportsbook & Casino, and Caesars Palace Online Casino will enjoy continued access to Evolution's industry-leading live casino games and top-performing online slots from its NetEnt, Red Tiger, Big Time Gaming, and Nolimit City brands.

CONTACT:

For trade press and media enquiries, please contact:                         
Daniel Tweedie, Head of Marketing, Evolution: [email protected]
Brad Harwood, Director of PR, Caesars Digital: [email protected] 

For investor enquiries, please contact: 
Carl Linton, Head of IR, +46 70 508 85 75

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/12069/3933090/2619777.pdf

Evolution Caesars US Partnership ENG

SOURCE Evolution

Also from this source

New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement has closed its investigation of Evolution AB with no further action

Evolution AB has been informed by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement (NJDGE) that it has conducted an investigation into allegations of...

Landmark US launch for Crazy Time, Evolution's world #1 online live game show

Evolution today announced the eagerly awaited US launch of Crazy Time, its hugely popular live game show now streaming live to players in New Jersey. ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Gambling & Casinos

Image1

Travel

Image1

Contracts

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.