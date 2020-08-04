Evolution and Expansion of Therapies in the Global Cell and Gene Therapy Tools and Reagents Market 2020-2024

DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell and Gene Therapy Tools, and Reagents: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Gene and cell therapy are emerging as important tools to treat human health. Techniques such as CAR-T therapy have emerged as key ways of treating many different types of cancers. The promise of gene therapy using technologies such as CRISPR is starting to be realized in clinical trials, and markets are scaling up to treat other diseases as well, particularly rare gene-based diseases. As these therapies are coming to the fore, a new market for tools to develop these therapies using standard methodologies is emerging. This report will cover what those tools are, how they impact the larger life science tools market, and how they will evolve over the next five years.



The scope of this study encompasses an investigation of the market's cell and gene therapy tools such as GMP proteins, media, cell separation and activation reagents, viral and non-viral, cytokine release syndrome monitoring products, GMP antibodies, leukapheresis instrumentation, immunoassays (multiplex and singleplex) and bioreactors. This research analyzes each tool type, determines its current market status, examines its impact on future markets, and presents forecasts of growth over the next five years. Technological issues, including the latest trends, are discussed. The report analyzes the industry on a worldwide basis, from both application and demand perspectives, in the major regions of the world.

The Report Includes:

77 data tables

An overview of the global market for immunoassay-based cell and gene therapy tools, and reagents within the life sciences industry

Analyses of the global market trends, with data corresponding to market size for 2017-2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Information about in-vitro diagnostics (IVD), its background and importance of IVD testing

Discussion on the prevalence of the infectious disease, metabolic disorders and chronic ailments as drivers of immunoassay testing market

Description of recent technologies such as chemiluminescent immunoassays (CLIA), fluorescent immunoassays, multiplex assays, and rapid diagnostic technologies

Evaluation of the market potential for immunoassay-based cell and gene therapy tools and reagents, current market size and market forecast, and market share analysis of the leading players engaged

Patent review and new developments, R&D efforts, industrial changes with emphasis on recent investments, and current state of the immunoassay technology

Company profiles of the key market participants, including Bio-Rad Laboratories, Cytiva Life Sciences, Luminex Corp., Millipore Sigma, Thermo Fisher Scientific and STEMCELL Technologies

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing this Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Evolution and Expansion of Therapies

Role for CRISPR?

New Vectors, New Solutions

Cell Therapy is Growing

Payor Policy Proves Potential

Coronavirus Crown?

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Overview: Beginnings and Current State of Cell and Gene Therapy

Cell Therapy

Gene Therapy

Types of Cell and Gene Therapy

Gene Therapy

Cell Therapy

Common Equipment Used

Industry Structure

Major Companies and Market Share

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Region

Cell and Gene Therapy Equipment

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by End User

Chapter 6 Government Regulations

Scope of Regulations on Gene Therapy

Viral and Non-Viral Vectors

Media

GMP Proteins and Antibodies

Cell Therapy

Leukapheresis

Cell Therapy, Gene Therapy and the EMA

Chapter 7 Patent Review/New Developments

Cell and Gene Therapy R&D

Academia

Industrial Changes

Recent Investments

Technology

Current State of Technology

Chapter 8 Analysis of Market Opportunities

Case Studies of Cell and Gene Therapy

Clinical Diagnostics

Pharmaceutical/Biotechnology

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Abcam

Adverum Biotechnologies

Athersys Inc.

Avrobio

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Techne

Cellgenix

Cytiva Life Sciences

Luminex Corp.

Mesoblast Ltd.

Millipore Sigma

Miltenyi Biotec

Organicell

Quanterix

Sartorius

Stemcell Technologies

Thermo Fisher

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p5fqx6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

