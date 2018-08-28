Evolution announces the formal launch and branding of Maestro360

PEARL RIVER, N.Y., Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolution Health Group, a full service global healthcare group, announces the formal launch and branding of their newest specialty division, Maestro360. Maestro360 will focus on the management and execution of high quality and compliant speakers bureau, conventions, meetings and events programs for the healthcare industry.

The Maestro360 team has been supporting a wide range of pharmaceutical meetings, events, speaker programs and convention activities since Evolution's inception in 2005 and has experienced significant growth over the past several years due to the loyalty of our customers and the depth of industry expertise of our team.

"The keys to success for us have always been our people and our customized approach. Our people are experts in the healthcare industry and they're passionate about the details because they know how those details can translate into establishing strong customer connections. We have built our business around the fact that we do not believe in a one-size-fits-all approach. Through the years we've been incredibly fortunate to have built long term relationships with our customers that has allowed us to continue to grow and expand our offerings," notes Angela Searles, Sr. Vice President of Operations. "A competitive differentiator for Maestro360 has been the unwavering commitment to developing flexible and customizable technology solutions."

Maestro360 will remain in the Pearl River, NY headquarters, which will be further expanding in September 2018.

About Evolution Health Group, LLC

Evolution Health Group is comprised of Evolution Medical Communications, Maestro360 and Darwin Academy

and Darwin Academy Evolution Medical Communications was featured as a top 100 agency in MM&M magazine (2018)

Locations: Pearl River, NY ; Philadelphia, PA ; Montreal, Canada ; and London, England

To learn more about Maestro360 and Evolution Health Group, please contact:

Carolyn Vogelesang Harts



Managing Partner



Evolution Health Group



One Blue Hill Plaza, 8th Floor



Pearl River, NY 10965



carolyn.harts@evolutionmedcom.com



www.evolutionmedcom.com



www.maestro360.com

SOURCE Evolution Health Group, LLC

Related Links

http://www.evolutionmedcom.com

