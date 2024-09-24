Evolution Capital Partners Continues to Expand Portfolio with DiningRD's Acquisition of Crandall Corporate Dietitians

CLEVELAND, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolution Capital Partners is thrilled to announce the latest milestone in its growth strategy with the acquisition of Crandall Corporate Dietitians by its portfolio company, DiningRD. This strategic acquisition marks a significant expansion for DiningRD and underscores Evolution Capital Partners' commitment to investing in companies that are leaders in their respective fields.

Crandall Corporate Dietitians, of Mesa, AZ, will now join forces with DiningRD, of St. Louis, both prominent players in dietary consulting and food service software for senior living. Linda Crandall, founder, is a recognized pioneer and industry veteran in the field of dietary care for seniors. This acquisition aligns with Evolution Capital Partners' mission to enhance its portfolio companies' capabilities and market reach, providing innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of their clients.

Susan Williamson, Managing Partner at Evolution Capital Partners, commented: "We are excited to support DiningRD in this strategic move. Crandall Corporate Dietitians' is DiningRD's eighth acquisition. The company's exceptional reputation and legacy perfectly complement DiningRD's strengths, creating a powerful national platform for growth and innovation. This acquisition is a testament to our focus, backing companies that are poised to make significant impact in their industries."

DiningRD CEO Carol Sapp expressed her enthusiasm: "The integration of Crandall Corporate Dietitians into the DiningRD family represents a major step forward in our mission to provide comprehensive solutions. With a team of approximately 900 Registered Dietitians, there's no limit to the impact we can have for communities and residents nationwide. We are thrilled to welcome Crandall's talented team and appreciate our partnership with Evolution."

The combined entity will benefit from an expanded client base, increased service offerings, and enhanced technology, setting the stage for continued overall growth of DiningRD's mission, "Nurturing joy through food for residents of senior living."

About Evolution Capital Partners: Established in 2005, Evolution Capital Partners is a small-business private equity firm dedicated to supporting founders seeking to transform their entrepreneurial businesses into professionally managed organizations. Evolution's team of investors, partners, and employees focuses on identifying and underwriting investment opportunities with high-growth potential. As a control investor, Evolution supports its portfolio companies by providing capital and applying its Evolution Pro professionalization strategy, which addresses the unique challenges experienced by small businesses and accelerates their growth. evolutioncapitalpartners.com

About DiningRD: Powered by innovative technology and guided by experienced Registered Dietitians, DiningRD serves senior living and long-term care communities. DiningRD, formerly known as Health Technologies, was established in 1994 and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. Their comprehensive food and nutrition software and solutions are designed and supported by a team of Registered Dietitians with extensive food service experience. diningrd.com

About Crandall Corporate Dietitians: Crandall Corporate Dietitians, headquartered in Mesa, Arizona, is the premier destination for senior living nutritional consulting and menus services. One of the nation's largest independent dietary consulting firms, Crandall is dedicated to enhancing the dining experience and nutritional care in assisted living and long-term care facilities, serving our customers with loyalty and integrity through innovative clinical and management systems, specialized menu programs, and a team of skilled dietitians. consultingrd.com

