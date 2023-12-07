Evolution Credit Partners Announces Growth of Trade Finance Strategy

BOSTON and NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolution Credit Partners Management ("Evolution" or the "Firm), an alternative credit firm with approximately $3 billion in assets under management, announced today the close of two new trade finance facilities to add to its growing trade finance portfolio of ~$1.5 billion in total volume since inception.

Recent transactions include:

$150 million inventory financing facility with a leading automotive company with approximately $5 billion in revenue

inventory financing facility with a leading automotive company with approximately in revenue $60 million accounts receivables financing facility with a private equity sponsor-backed healthcare company with accounts receivables from Medicare, Medicaid and other investment grade health insurance companies

"We created two bespoke yet scalable solutions addressing the specific sector challenges our clients face. Suppliers in the automotive industry, a capital-intensive sector, need to bridge payment timing mismatch of up to 360 days. The healthcare service sector typically suffers from unpredictable repayment patterns. Evolution provides funding to our clients early and at a predictable cadence which helps companies manage their working capital needs," said Rene Canezin, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Evolution.

The two recent transactions support Evolution's ongoing growth initiatives within the trade finance space. Evolution is focused on the high yield space, providing companies and their owners solutions to support growth through additional liquidity, growth capital and improved vendor/supplier relationships.

In addition to Evolution's trade finance business, Evolution has an established leveraged finance business. Evolution's flagship opportunistic credit fund, Evolution Credit Opportunity Fund II, encompasses both strategies and has a 26.3% net IRR since inception in October 2021 through Q3 2023.

About Evolution Credit Partners

Evolution Credit Partners, headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, manages approximately $3 billion across a range of leveraged finance and trade finance strategies. Evolution's credit platform provides bespoke financing solutions across the credit spectrum. For more information, please visit evolutioncreditpartners.com or contact [email protected].

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are "forward-looking statements." The forward-looking statements are based on Evolution's beliefs, assumptions and expectations of future performance, taking into account all information currently available to Evolution, and can change as a result of many possible events or factors, not all of which are known to Evolution or are within its control.

SOURCE Evolution Credit Partners Management, LLC