Evolution Credit Partners Welcomes JC Barone as Managing Director

BOSTON and NEW YORK, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolution Credit Partners Management ("Evolution" or the "Firm"), an alternative credit firm with approximately $3 billion in assets under management, today announced John-Carl ("J.C.") Barone will be joining the Firm as a Managing Director. Mr. Barone brings a two-decade track record in the capital markets, focused on working capital finance, including trade finance and accounts receivable capital solutions for corporates. Mr. Barone's hire will further Evolution's growing working capital finance business and its complementary leveraged finance business.

René Canezin, Founder and Managing Partner of Evolution, said, "JC's vast knowledge and compelling background in alternative credit solutions brings well-rounded insight to our expanding working capital finance business, and his leadership will prove invaluable as we continue to meet the growing needs of our high yield corporate clients. We look forward to welcoming him to our New York office as a member of the investment team."

Most recently, Mr. Barone was with JP Morgan Chase Bank, where he served as Executive Director, Head of Alternative Credit Origination & Sales and oversaw the Global Alternative Credit Franchise, assessing client needs and establishing capital solutions.

Evolution founded its working capital finance investment strategy in 2021, deploying more than $700 million in capital on short-term financing solutions for sub-investment grade companies not sufficiently supported by traditional credit providers such as banks and insurance companies. The Firm's bespoke solutions in working capital finance are supported by a dedicated investment team that evaluates opportunities across a broad range of industries globally.

About Evolution Credit Partners Management

Evolution Credit Partners Management, headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with an office in New York, New York, manages approximately $3 billion across a range of leveraged finance and working capital finance strategies. Founded in 2018 after spinning out from Harvard Management Company, Evolution's credit platform provides bespoke financing solutions across the credit spectrum. For more information, please visit www.evolutioncreditpartners.com or contact [email protected].

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are "forward-looking statements." The forward-looking statements are based on Evolution's beliefs, assumptions and expectations of future performance, taking into account all information currently available to Evolution, and can change as a result of many possible events or factors, not all of which are known to Evolution or are within its control.

Contact:

Ryan Scanlon

BackBay Communications

[email protected]

631-903-9853

SOURCE Evolution Credit Partners Management, LLC