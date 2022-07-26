Evolution Digital and Blue Stream Fiber Deploy OpenSync-Enabled Wi-Fi 6 Products and Plume's Cloud Services

Evolution Digital's EVO6700AP functions as the main wireless AP in the home or a mesh beacon to extend Wi-Fi coverage to the whole home. This multi-use 802.11ax device enhances Blue Stream Fiber's operations and support with a user-friendly self-installation deployment model through Plume's highly-rated HomePass™ mobile app, all while increasing ARPU and reducing OPEX.

Available now, EVO6700AP provides out-of-the-box access to Plume's award-winning SaaS Experience Platform featuring a new Smart Home Service bundle that is powered by sophisticated cloud management, AI technology and OpenSync open-source software to enable proactive management of a subscriber's smart-home experience. Plume's sophisticated algorithms monitor and self-optimize Wi-Fi connectivity to every device ensuring a flawless user experience.

"Our team appreciates Blue Stream Fiber's longstanding relationship and continued confidence to be their trusted provider of next-generation Wi-Fi solutions," said Marc Cohen, Chief Revenue Officer. "This partnership furthers our goal to provide an exceptional customer experience for service providers while continuing to expand whole-home Wi-Fi enablement through Plume's comprehensive services platform. Blue Stream Fiber's team conducted rigorous testing, as well as reviewed and confirmed alignment of hardware and software requirements, of Evolution Digital's Wi-Fi 6 OpenSync-enabled equipment to ensure that subscribers can expect efficient, consistent and high-quality network connectivity without interruption."

"We chose Evolution Digital as our OpenSync-enabled hardware provider because of our long-term partnership and its proven industry-leading technology," said Joe Canavan, CEO at Blue Stream Fiber. "Evolution Digital's whole-home solutions allow us to solve the increased complexity of delivering video over WiFi connectivity, while managing data-driven back-end operations to provide real-time, predictive customer support tools through Plume's HomePass app for customers, and Haystack remote management platform for operator control of our WiFi offerings."

Blue Stream Fiber is the first publicly announced service provider to choose Evolution Digital as its OpenSync Wi-Fi hardware supplier. Evolution Digital's EVO6700AP completed OpenSync certification in September 2021.

To learn more about Evolution Digital's OpenSync-enabled Wi-Fi products and services, please visit www.evolutiondigital.com/plume-ecosystem.

About Evolution Digital

Evolution Digital L.L.C. is a leading provider of a broad portfolio of integrated video products and whole-home Wi-Fi offerings for the global industry. Our customers include service providers and their subscribers who use our products daily to enhance their lives. We take an aggressive approach to product innovation to embrace new technologies and ever-evolving connected lifestyles that require high-performance, reliable and user-friendly solutions. Visit www.evolutiondigital.com.

About Blue Stream Fiber

Blue Stream Fiber provides customers throughout Florida with the most advanced broadband, television, and voice products all over 100% gigabit capable networks. With a 40-year history of providing customers with local and high-touch customer service, Blue Stream Fiber has partnered with many HOAs, COAS, and developers across the state to provide services tailored to their needs.

About Plume

Plume® is the creator of the world's first SaaS experience platform for Communications Service Providers (CSPs) and their subscribers, deployed in more than 41 million locations globally. As the only open and hardware-independent, cloud-controlled solution, Plume enables the rapid delivery of new services for smart homes, small businesses, and beyond at massive scale. On the front end, Plume delivers self-optimizing, adaptive WiFi, cyber-security, access and parental controls, and more. CSPs get robust data- and AI-driven back-end applications for unprecedented visibility, insights, support, operations, and marketing. Plume leverages OpenSync™, an open-source framework that comes pre-integrated and supported on the leading silicon, CPE, and platform SDKs.

Visit plume.com, plume.com/homepass, plume.com/workpass, and opensync.io.

Follow Plume on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Plume, HomePass and OpenSync are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Plume Design, Inc. Other company and product names are used for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

