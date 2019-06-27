Evolution Digital and Vast Broadband Announce Agreement for Full App-Based TV Offering with eMERGE User Experience

"Our team is incredibly excited to announce a new customer of our end-to-end IP video solution on the acclaimed eMERGE user experience with the 2019 CableFAX-honored 'Independent Operator of the Year,' Vast," said Marc Cohen, EVP of sales and marketing. "We look forward to working with Vast in revamping its video platform with the transition to app-based video delivery on the devices that consumers love inside and outside of the home. We will ensure that Vast customers are getting the best entertainment technology available in the pay-TV space, and are excited to build upon that innovation for years to come."

"After careful consideration of the options available to us in the marketplace, we chose Evolution Digital as our trusted IPTV partner to lead our business and customers into the next generation of streaming content across the most popular managed and retail devices," said Jim Gleason, chief executive officer at Vast. "Evolution Digital's eVUE-TV and eMERGE offerings allow us to cost-effectively make the transition to IP with the aggregation of high-value IP content. We are excited for our customers to check the app out later this year."

Vast's full IP video delivery solution will be available to customers on Evolution Digital's managed eSTREAM 4K, powered by Android TV, as well as popular retail devices including Roku, Apple TV, iOS and Android mobile. As such, users can also easily stream their favorite OTT content without having to switch HDMI cords, boxes and remotes. More compatible devices will roll out post-launch.

Evolution Digital's eMERGE app-based software client provides a roadmap for universal content browse, dynamic ad insertion, non-traditional video sources, as well as future IP telecommunications services such as the Internet of Things (IoT).

Available content, channels and offerings vary by Vast's locations, and depend on the customer's video subscription package.

Android TV is a trademark of Google LLC.

About Evolution Digital

Evolution Digital L.L.C. is a leading provider of integrated IP video solutions, enabling its customers to provide products and services to compete in the highly-competitive pay-TV marketplace. Evolution Digital takes an aggressive approach in innovation to embrace the way viewers are consuming video, and has quickly become an innovator in the era of OTT content and multi-stream households. Evolution Digital's end-to-end IP video delivery solutions offer an unparalleled user experience, available on managed set-top devices, third-party streaming platforms, smart phones and tablets, subject to the operator's licensing agreements. Visit www.evolutiondigital.com.

Follow Evolution Digital on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/EvolutionDig and visit our blog.

About Vast Broadband

Vast Broadband is a leading broadband / cable company providing high-speed internet, television and digital telephone services for residential and business customers in South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota. For more information, please visit http://www.vastbroadband.com.

Media Contact

Evolution Digital

Emily O'Donnell

720.590.7163

eodonnell@evolutiondigital.com

@EvolutionDig

SOURCE Evolution Digital

Related Links

http://www.evolutiondigital.com

