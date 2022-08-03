Evolution Digital Announces Marc Cohen's Appointment to NCTI Board of Directors

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolution Digital today announces the appointment of industry veteran and Chief Revenue Officer, Marc Cohen, to the NCTI Board of Directors. A seasoned cable leader, Marc brings more than 30 years of experience with honors including FierceVideo Most Impactful Person in Pay-TV and 2019 Cable TV Pioneer. As Chief Revenue Officer at Evolution Digital, his responsibilities include spearheading all company revenue generation and profitability, as well as managing new commercial partnerships. He is also an advisor to Plex.

Evolution Digital Chief Revenue Officer, Marc Cohen, Joins NCTI Board of Directors

Prior to joining Evolution Digital is 2010, Marc co-founded and operated Longview Communications, a cable service provider with 125 cable systems in five states. Marc also held senior executive-level positions at Avail-TVN and Mid-Atlantic Communications.

"We have found in Marc a dynamic thought leader who will build on the organization's transformative momentum to achieve measurable results through actionable, timely and relevant learning." said Stacey Slaughter, NCTI CEO. "As we implement our new strategic plans, it is especially important that our board membership reflects the service providers and their customers that we serve. His deep experience as a former cable operator and passionate advocacy for best-in-breed service in the telecommunications field are perfectly aligned with NCTI's vision for its future. The Board of Directors and the entire NCTI team join me in welcoming Marc to the Board."

"It is a great honor to partner with and support one of the most innovative and impactful companies in our industry," said Marc Cohen. "Education is a great tool that we can use to drive innovation, increase operational efficiency and generate new revenue sources for broadband businesses. Frontline employees are the first line of support to end-customers, and it is imperative that they feel they have all tools available to them to ensure employee satisfaction and customer retention. I look forward to contributing to NCTI as a new member of the Board."

About Evolution Digital

Evolution Digital L.L.C. is a leading provider of a broad portfolio of integrated video products and whole-home Wi-Fi offerings for the global industry. Our customers include service providers and their subscribers who use our products daily to enhance their lives. We take an aggressive approach to product innovation to embrace new technologies and ever-evolving connected lifestyles that require high-performance, reliable and user-friendly solutions. Visit www.evolutiondigital.com.

About NCTI

Celebrating more than 50 years of excellence in service to the cable/broadband industry, NCTI delivers quality content and flexible technology solutions created for use on the job with anywhere, anytime access. Hundreds of thousands of technicians, customer service representatives, and cable/broadband industry executives credit NCTI for the knowledge and skills needed to build rewarding careers and contribute to their companies' growth. Find out how NCTI helps clients deliver a superior customer experience http://www.ncti.com.

