Evolution Digital Appoints New Sales Director

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As Evolution Digital continues to expand and grow its portfolio of Android TV and whole-home Wi-Fi products and services, the company today announces that industry veteran Paul Azar has joined the team as director of sales.

Azar brings more than 30 years of industry experience in telecommunications engineering and sales of Android TV, VOIP, DOCSIS, FTTx and wireless technologies to global service providers. He most recently served as sales director for Technicolor, and previously held various sales and technical management positions in the North America and Europe at Ubee Interactive, Comcast, Bresnan Communications, BendBroadband, Cabovisão and Nortel Networks.

"Paul's exceptional leadership abilities, management skills and industry knowledge will greatly enhance Evolution Digital's sales efforts," said Marc Cohen, EVP sales and marketing. "We will be the beneficiary of Paul's extensive customer relationships and background as both a vendor and a service provider in Android TV, Broadband and Wi-Fi products and services as we expand our footprint with customers deploying our latest managed solutions in partnership with TiVo, Plume and other global partners in the U.S. and Canada".

Paul earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Telecommunications Engineering from The University of North Carolina at Charlotte and is a graduate of Florida Atlantic University Executive Program Master of Business Administration.

