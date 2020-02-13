Evolution Digital Introduces Suite of Whole-Home Broadband Products

Evolution Digital's products are competitively priced and technically superior supporting the latest DOCSIS, GPON and whole-home Wi-Fi specifications. The high-quality and multi-gigabit capable home gateways, modems and Wi-Fi solutions allow service providers to securely deliver managed video, data and IoT services to any location in a subscriber's residence, as well as provide an uninterrupted customer experience.

Evolution Digital's portfolio includes:

DOCSIS 3.0/3.1 Gateway with integrated 802.11 n/ac AP router

DOCSIS 3.0/3.1 Cable Modem

Stand-alone 802.11 n/ac dual-band Wi-Fi AP router

Stand-alone 802.11 b /g/n/ac EasyMesh™ Wi-Fi extender

/g/n/ac EasyMesh™ Wi-Fi extender GPON Gateway with integrated 802.11 n/ac/ax AP router

Evolution Digital's Wi-Fi products use SmartMesh® technology to intelligently route Internet traffic throughout the home, eliminating buffering and network loss, as well as enabling band steering, load balancing, AP steering and self-healing. SmartMesh also gives operators the assurance of multi-vendor interoperability driven by full compliance to the Wi-Fi Alliance EasyMesh industry standard.

Wi-Fi Software Clients

Evolution Digital's broadband offering is accompanied with multiple SaaS platforms for both the operator and the consumer. Evolution Digital's remote management system, eDM Broadband, ensures operators have full access to device management, control, administration, analytics and fault management. eDM Broadband provides operator administrators with the tools to manage home network CPE individually or as groups, troubleshoot and monitor devices, provision SSIDs and security, push firmware and software updates, gather analytics for optimization and enable guest/parental controls.

Additionally, customers can enjoy easy set-up capabilities through Evolution Digital's user-friendly Wi-Fi mobile app available on iOS and Android™ Mobile. Through the mobile app, consumers can manage their network, set up parental controls, create guest networks, access the mesh network map, connect smart home devices and more.

"Evolution Digital has been a trusted name in providing operators with high-performance, reliable and cutting-edge products around the world, and today is positioned to expand that product offering with premium broadband and Wi-Fi solutions," said Cash Hagen, COO. "Operators are increasingly recognizing the need for fast, simple and reliable connectivity in the home as the number of connected devices continues to rapidly increase. Our mission is to offer compelling and high-performing broadband products with all of the features that operators and consumers love without the price tag that accompanies these products and services in the marketplace today."

Be one of the first to see Evolution Digital's newest line of broadband products at NCTC's Winter Educational Conference February 16 – 18 in Las Vegas, NV. You can also visit www.evolutiondigital.com/broadband-wi-fi/.

About Evolution Digital

Evolution Digital L.L.C. is a leading provider of a broad portfolio of integrated video products and whole-home broadband offerings for the global industry. Our customers include service providers and their subscribers who use our products daily to enhance their lives. We take an aggressive approach to product innovation to embrace new technologies and ever-evolving connected lifestyles that require high-performance, reliable and user-friendly solutions. Visit www.evolutiondigital.com.

Media Contact

Emily O'Donnell

720.590.7163

eodonnell@evolutiondigital.com

@EvolutionDig

SOURCE Evolution Digital, LLC

Related Links

http://www.evolutiondigital.com

