Evolution Digital Partners with Plume to Bring New Managed Wi-Fi Services to North and South American Service Providers.

As an authorized reseller of Plume's SaaS experience management platform, Evolution Digital is licensed to market and support Plume's best-in-class digital subscriber suites for homes and small businesses to service providers throughout North and South America:

For consumers: HomePass™ brings service providers and their subscribers a "new bundle" of smart home services featuring flawless whole-home adaptive Wi-Fi, advanced parental & access controls, rock-solid cybersecurity, state-of-the-art Wi-Fi motion detection and more.

For small businesses: WorkPass™ delivers an intelligent workplace services suite that enables SBOs to meet their networking, cybersecurity, guest analytics, business insights, marketing and advertising and employee management needs.

For service providers: Haystack™ provides an unparalleled back-end data prediction and analytics suite that is field-proven to significantly reduce operational costs and cut subscriber churn.

Mobile apps: Plume's highly-rated HomePass and WorkPass apps, available for iOS® and Android™, can be readily customized with the service provider's logo, and put the subscriber in complete control of personalizing their services and experience.

Through its integration of OpenSync into its CPE device portfolio, Evolution Digital immediately expands the hardware choices available to service providers. OpenSync's flexible and cloud-agnostic architecture enables rapid service curation, delivery, scale, management and support of Plume's digital subscriber services. Evolution Digital will also act as a supplier of third-party OpenSync enabled Wi-Fi devices – all OpenSync-powered customer premise equipment (CPE) – including gateways, routers and mesh beacons or extenders – can coexist on the same home network, irrespective of Wi-Fi generation or supplier, with plug and play simplicity, as well as out-of-the-box access to Plume's services.

"As the leading provider of Android TV set-top boxes in North and South America, we increasingly felt that a natural extension to our suite of product and software offerings includes broadband and Wi-Fi integrated solutions. By joining together with Plume, we are now able to bring Plume's best-in-class whole-home Wi-Fi software to operators allowing seamless, reliable, user-optimized and intelligent tools that broadband subscribers expect in 2021 and beyond," said Chris Egan, CEO at Evolution Digital. "In collaborating with Plume, Evolution Digital will provide the service provider the highest quality of support around all aspects of Plume's cloud-based device management software and services, including training, field trials, testing, engineering, deployment, product roadmap and release timing, program management, technical support and marketing and promotions collaboration to name a few."

"We are excited to partner with Plume to bring our service provider partners the best whole-home Wi-Fi offerings to work smarter, more efficiently and cost-effectively to leverage detailed insights and greater control to better serve the ever-evolving smart home connected experience furthering Evolution Digital's mission to rapidly accelerate whole home Wi-Fi enablement." said Marc Cohen, EVP Sales and Marketing at Evolution Digital. "As the marketplace shifts to provide consumers seamless, self-install with home troubleshooting tips and tools, Evolution Digital and Plume are best-positioned to pave the way for the growing number of operators seeking to improve their operational efficiency, lower CAPEX and OPEX, reduce customer service calls and truck rolls, as well as take advantage of value-add features and functionalities that will bolster customer satisfaction, increase recurring software revenues and reduce or eliminate churn."

"Plume is delighted to support this new partnership with Evolution Digital as we expand our distribution and product availability throughout the world", said Christopher Peters, Vice President, Global Channel, Plume. "In today's modern age of hyper-connectivity, both consumers and small business subscribers require access to an ever-expanding set of highly personalized experiences that support their unique and evolving needs. Whether it's flawless Wi-Fi, or the latest cybersecurity, Plume's platform and services combined with Evolution Digital's hardware offerings, bring service providers a truly unique solution to increase ARPU and make significant operational savings."

OpenSync Integrated Wi-Fi Hardware Availability

The initial list of Evolution Digital Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) and Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) CPEs launching with OpenSync and featuring Broadcom chipsets includes:

EVO6700AP: Wi-Fi 6 AP Router – June 2021

EVO6500EXT: Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Beacon – June 2021

EVO3000GW: Wi-Fi 5 DOCSIS 3.1 Gateway – July 2021

Evolution Digital's Wi-Fi devices come pre-integrated with OpenSync and provide out-of-the-box access to Plume's SaaS experience management platform and services suites. Evolution Digital has begun OpenSync integration on other whole-home Wi-Fi devices that will be available later this year. For more information on Evolution Digital's OpenSync-enabled broadband offerings, please visit www.evolutiondigital.com/plume-ecosystem.

About Evolution Digital

Evolution Digital L.L.C. is a leading provider of a broad portfolio of integrated video products and whole-home broadband offerings for the global industry. Our customers include service providers and their subscribers who use our products daily to enhance their lives. We take an aggressive approach to product innovation to embrace new technologies and ever-evolving connected lifestyles that require high-performance, reliable and user-friendly solutions. Visit www.evolutiondigital.com.

About Plume

Plume® is the creator of the world's first SaaS experience platform for Communications Service Providers (CSPs) and their subscribers, deployed in more than 25 million locations globally. As the only open and hardware-independent solution, Plume enables the rapid delivery of new services for connected homes, small businesses, and beyond at massive scale. On the front end, Plume delivers self-optimizing WiFi, cyber-security, access controls, and more. CSPs get robust back-end applications for unprecedented visibility and support. Plume leverages OpenSync™, an open-source framework which comes pre-integrated and supported on the leading silicon, CPE, and platform SDKs.

Visit plume.com, plume.com/homepass, plume.com/workpass, and opensync.io.

Follow Plume on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Plume, OpenSync, HomePass, WorkPass, and Haystack are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Plume Design, Inc.

