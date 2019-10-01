Evolution Digital Reaches Agreement with Midco to Deploy its Android TV Set-Top

Evolution Digital's eSTREAM 4K is designed to launch directly to Midco's app-based TV service, while also providing customers with access to popular third-party apps through the Google Play Store.

The eSTREAM 4K offers a UI and back-office-agnostic platform, enabling Midco's seamless integration between Evolution Digital's all-IP streaming box and the TiVo® user experience. Midco will also take advantage of Evolution Digital's Device Manager (eDM), a purpose-built software platform providing management, control, monitoring and analytics of devices, as well as the ability to deploy device-specific software, firmware and security updates to the operator's chosen user experience.

"We are thrilled to continue our long-standing relationship with Midco as they embark on deploying its next-generation IPTV platform on Android TV," said Marc Cohen, EVP of sales and marketing. "As Android TV is becoming pay-TV providers' chosen ecosystem, Evolution Digital provides the necessary ongoing elements that come with building, certifying and maintaining Android TV in-production, while helping operators, like Midco, build a strong foundation for current and future innovation to outcompete in the market for many years to come."

"After reviewing the many options available in the industry, we turned to our trusted partner, Evolution Digital, as our Android TV platform provider for their cutting-edge and world-class technology," said Bill Chatwell, Midco's Director of Video Systems. "As we begin to make a major migration to cloud-based video, we trust Evolution Digital's expertise to help lead us in to the future of streaming, providing our customers an unparalleled TV service at scale."

Other eSTREAM 4K highlights include:

Certified with latest Android TV operating software (Pie, 9.0)

Delivery of 4KHDR Ultra-HD content

Integrated Wi-Fi 2x2 802.11 b /g/n/ac

/g/n/ac Remote control with voice command for enhanced navigation

Operator-branded leased-box business model

Bluetooth pairing capabilities (BLE 5.0)

Bandwidth-saving by utilizing HEVC/H.265 and VP9

To learn more about eSTREAM 4K, powered by Android TV, visit www.evolutiondigital.com/estream-4k.

About Evolution Digital

Evolution Digital L.L.C. is a leading provider of integrated IP video solutions, enabling its customers to provide products and services to compete in the highly competitive pay-TV marketplace. Evolution Digital takes an aggressive approach in innovation to embrace the way viewers are consuming video and has quickly become an innovator in the era of OTT content and multi-stream households. Evolution Digital's end-to-end IP video delivery solutions offer an unparalleled user experience, available on managed set-top devices, third-party streaming platforms, smart phones and tablets, subject to the operator's licensing agreements. Visit www.evolutiondigital.com.

About Midco

Founded in 1931, Midco is a leading provider of reliable, high-speed internet via wired and fixed wireless technology. By 2025, Midco will deploy 10G, the next great leap for broadband – while also expanding its fixed wireless network to rural areas. The company also delivers cable TV including MidcoSN (a regional sports network), voice, home security, data center and advertising services, plus wholesale networking solutions. Midco serves 385,000 homes and business in more than 400 communities in Kansas, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Visit Midco.com to learn more about Midco and how the company gives back to the communities it serves.

Android TV is a trademark of Google LLC.

