Evolution Digital Selected by TDS for Android TV Devices

Evolution Digital's eSTREAM 4K offers seamless integration between the box, various third-party applications and the voice-enabled remote control with TDS' managed TiVo® application. Evolution Digital's eDM SaaS cloud-based solution will support TDS' full-scale deployment by providing exceptional customer service and increased operational efficiency via cloud-based management, monitoring, control, diagnostics and analytics tools. TDS will also take advantage of eDM's advanced application (APK) software update capabilities, enabling fast, easy and unlimited middleware-specific upgrades that do not require a full Android TV build and recertification.

"We are very pleased to partner with TDS to offer subscribers a best-in-class IPTV device that's designed as a one-stop shop for all of the customer's video services," said Marc Cohen, EVP Marketing and Sales. "As the popularity of streaming 4K UHD content, online gaming and other services continues to grow, customer premise equipment has increasingly had a larger role in meeting the consumer requirements for connected media experiences. Our Android TV offering, coupled with eDM, facilitate both enhanced customer satisfaction and streamlined OPEX, as operators like TDS can now avoid time and money spent towards truck rolls, equipment replacement and blind, reactive troubleshooting."

"We are excited to work with Evolution Digital to provide our customers with the best products and innovative solutions to deliver a new way of enjoying their favorite video content," said Ken Paker, Senior Vice President of Information and Network Technologies and CTO at TDS. "We are confident in Evolution Digital's experience in the development of its 4K Ultra-HD Android TV set-top, and we look forward to expanding our footprint through the proven combination of Evolution Digital hardware with TiVo middleware."

TDS joins the growing roster of customers that have selected Evolution Digital as their Android TV provider including Liberty Latin America, Blue Stream, Cincinnati Bell, Grande, Metronet, RCN, Midco, Blue Ridge and Service Electric Cablevision.

About Evolution Digital

Evolution Digital L.L.C. is a leading provider of a broad portfolio of integrated video products and whole-home Wi-Fi offerings for the global industry. Our customers include service providers and their subscribers who use our products daily to enhance their lives. We take an aggressive approach to product innovation to embrace new technologies and ever-evolving connected lifestyles that require high-performance, reliable and user-friendly solutions. Visit www.evolutiondigital.com.

