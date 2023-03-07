Evolution Equity Partners Appoints Yuval Ben-Itzhak as General Partner and to Lead the Firm's "Centers of Excellence for Cybersecurity Growth Companies"

Ben-Itzhak joins Evolution as the firm expands its team, capital base, and access to best-of-breed cybersecurity software companies in Israel and internationally amidst growing investment opportunities.

NEW YORK, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolution Equity Partners, a leader in cybersecurity venture capital, is thrilled to announce that Yuval Ben-Itzhak has joined the firm as a general partner. Yuval joins a team of twenty-two investment professionals with seven general partners focused on investment in best-of-breed cybersecurity companies.

Ben-Itzhak is a seasoned entrepreneur, operator and cybersecurity executive with over 25 years of proven success. He served at the elite Israeli intelligence agency, Unit 81 and his deep understanding of the cybersecurity industry in Israel and internationally compliments the Evolution team well. He will lead the firm's "Centers of Excellence for Cybersecurity Growth Companies" and together with a specialized team help equip growing companies with the knowledge, tools and strategy to drive performance.

"With over $1.5 billion of assets under management, Evolution is expanding its capital base, team, and access to best-of-breed cybersecurity software companies amidst growing investment opportunities," said Richard Seewald, founder and managing partner of Evolution Equity Partners. "We are thrilled to welcome Yuval to the Evolution Equity Partners team. His extensive experience coupled with strong leadership skills make him a valuable addition to our team."

Ben Itzhak is an inventor behind 26 U.S.-granted patents. Most recently, Yuval was the CEO of Socialbakers, following numerous CTO roles at publicly traded companies such as Outbrain, AVG Technologies, Finjan, and as the founder of Kavado. Yuval has been selected as one of the 25 most influencing CTOs by InfoWorld, 40 Innovative IT People To Watch by Computerworld, and Chief Technology Officer of the Year by GeekTime.

"I am excited to join Evolution Equity Partners and work alongside this talented team," said Yuval Ben-Itzhak. "Evolution's focus on investing in leading cybersecurity companies and helping entrepreneurs develop market-leading companies aligns perfectly with my passion for driving innovation and growth."

Evolution Equity Partners, based in New York City, Palo Alto, London and Zurich, partners with rapidly growing cybersecurity software companies that safeguard our digital world. The firm was founded by investor and technology entrepreneurs Richard Seewald and Dennis Smith, who manage and lead the firm, and its partners have been involved as founders, investors and as senior operating executives in leading software companies around the world. Evolution has invested in over fifty cybersecurity companies building a growing portfolio of market leaders. Learn more at www.evolutionequity.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

