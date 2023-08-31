Evolution Health Group Announces Revolutionary Technology Platform to Transform Stakeholder Engagement and Actively Measure Their Impact for Pharmaceutical Enterprises

PEARL RIVER, N.Y., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Evolution Health Group (EHG), a leading name in medical communications, pharmaceutical strategic marketing, and digital solutions, unveiled its game-changing technology platform, 360Connex®, set to redefine the landscape of stakeholder engagement. The primary objective of this robust platform is to enable enterprises to scale and target their engagement initiatives effectively. With a focus on efficiency, transparency, and actionable insights, organizations can now make data-driven decisions and foster stronger relationships with their stakeholder communities.

This state-of-the-art platform is geared towards three core functionalities:

Management, Monitoring, and Measurement of Stakeholder Engagement: Through an intuitive interface and innovative technologies, enterprises can now efficiently manage, track, and measure the impact of their interactions with their key stakeholders, streamlining the collaboration process and helping teams focus their resources and strategies to ensure maximum impact on the business.

Facilitation of Speaker Programs: The platform offers tools that will not only simplify the coordination and execution of speaker programs, but also ensure they meet the highest standards of content delivery and engagement.

Application of Advanced Analytics: By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation technologies, EHG's 360Connex® platform offers unprecedented insights and optimization opportunities. This ensures that engagement activities are not only scaled, but also aligned with the dynamic needs of the stakeholder community. The platform is designed to meet the differing needs of emerging organizations through the largest of enterprises.

"The healthcare community is rapidly evolving, and traditional methods of engagement are no longer sufficient. Our new technology platform bridges the gap, empowering enterprises to create more impactful, meaningful, and measurable interactions with their key stakeholders in a cost-effective way that ensures ongoing transparency and accountability," commented Carolyn Vogelesang Harts, one of the Managing Partners of Evolution Health Group.

The unveiling of 360Connex® comes at a pivotal moment in the healthcare industry. As interactions between enterprises and healthcare professionals become increasingly intricate, there is a pressing need for systems that simplify processes and provide actionable insights. EHG's 360Connex® platform is the answer to this pressing demand.

This innovation is poised to usher in a new era of insight-driven engagement, ensuring that healthcare companies not only keep pace with, but also anticipate the needs of, their diverse professional audiences.

For more details about the platform or to schedule a demo, please contact:

Jeffrey Freedman

EVP, blulava

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (845) 587-9004

www.blulava.com

About Evolution Health Group

Founded in 2005 and based in Pearl River, NY, Evolution Health Group stands at the forefront of pharmaceutical strategy, marketing, and digital solutions for global healthcare companies. EHG provides distinctive services through three main divisions; Evolution Medical Communications for medical and scientific strategy, blulava, for technology and digital solutions, and Maestro360 for speaker program logistic management.

To learn more about Evolution Health Group, please contact:

Carolyn Vogelesang Harts

Managing Partner

Evolution Health Group

One Blue Hill Plaza, 8th Floor

Pearl River, NY 10965

[email protected]

www.evolutionhealthgroup.com

www.evolutionmedcom.com

www.blulava.com

