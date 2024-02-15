Evolution Health Group appoints Chris Mycek as Vice President, Enterprise Solutions

News provided by

Evolution Health Group, LLC

15 Feb, 2024, 06:15 ET

PEARL RIVER, N.Y., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolution Health Group (EHG), a leading full-service global healthcare agency that provides strategic medical marketing and communications strategy and solutions for the Life Science industry, today announced Chris Mycek has joined the company in the newly created role of Vice President, Enterprise Solutions. This new role further underscores EHG's commitment to pioneering advancements in the pharmaceutical marketing sector and cements our position at the forefront of digital healthcare evolution.

Continue Reading
Chris Mycek, VP, Enterprise Solutions, Evolution Health Group
Chris Mycek, VP, Enterprise Solutions, Evolution Health Group

In his new role, Chris will foster digital transformation initiatives with EHG's innovative SaaS-based, artificial intelligence powered, software solutions to drive engagement and business insights with key customer groups. Leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies have embraced and implemented EHG's technology solutions to enhance professional marketing and sales operations. 

Prior to joining EHG, Chris held leadership roles focusing on digital transformation at Publicis, Cognizant Technology Solutions, and Syneos Health. Chris also serves as a board advisor for many emerging technology companies and spent a decade in management roles at Johnson & Johnson. 

 "EHG has been heavily investing in our proprietary technology solutions, including our best-in-class 360|Connex platform and we are excited to have an expert like Chris join our team to drive even more value and innovation for our clients", says Scott Reese, Global Head of Innovation. Chris adds, "With Artificial Intelligence now a strategic business imperative for the commercial teams in Life Sciences companies, Evolution Health Group and our technology is well positioned to help our clients develop a competitive advantage in the market and accelerate access for patients to life saving therapies."

Evolution Health Group (EHG) is privately held, founded in 2005 with five divisions serving pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and digital health industries. Headquartered in Pearl River, NY, just outside of Manhattan, EHG is comprised of Evolution Medical Communications, Maestro360, blulava, Quintescience, and Darwin Academy. Services span scientific strategy, medical communications, publication planning, advisory boards, speakers bureau, digital solutions and technology platforms, which are delivered globally for leading life sciences organizations.

Learn how Evolution Health Group can help your brand be more successful. Please contact:

Carolyn Vogelesang Harts
Managing Partner
Evolution Health Group
One Blue Hill Plaza, 8th Floor 
Pearl River, NY 10965 
[email protected]
www.evolutionhealthgroup.com
www.blulava.com
www.evolutionmedcom.com

SOURCE Evolution Health Group, LLC

Also from this source

Scott Reese Appointed as Global Head of Experience and Innovation at Evolution Health Group

Scott Reese Appointed as Global Head of Experience and Innovation at Evolution Health Group

Evolution Health Group is excited to announce the appointment of Scott Reese as the Global Head of Experience and Innovation. This new role...
Evolution Health Group Announces Revolutionary Technology Platform to Transform Stakeholder Engagement and Actively Measure Their Impact for Pharmaceutical Enterprises

Evolution Health Group Announces Revolutionary Technology Platform to Transform Stakeholder Engagement and Actively Measure Their Impact for Pharmaceutical Enterprises

Today, Evolution Health Group (EHG), a leading name in medical communications, pharmaceutical strategic marketing, and digital solutions, unveiled...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.