Evolution Health Group continues expansion with the launch of blulava.com and addition of industry-disrupting digital strategy director

"Scott has been at the forefront of innovation and disruption in pharmaceutical and healthcare marketing for the past 20 years. He has shattered paradigms for how physicians, patients, and consumers access health data and engage to understand conditions and manage outcomes. We are beyond ecstatic that Scott has joined the blulava mission to be the strategic instigator, creative provocateur, and technology advocate for our customers," said Michael Stevinson, Executive Vice President, blulava.

As the innovation hub at EHG, blulava delivers solutions that combine strategic insights and scientific acumen with groundbreaking creativity, intelligent product design, and quantifiable results. "We have experienced significant interest from clients in blulava's inventive solutions and are thrilled to launch the site and welcome Scott to the team," said Carolyn Vogelsang Harts, Managing Partner of Evolution Health Group.

Evolution Health Group is headquartered in Pearl River, NY, with offices in Philadelphia, PA; Montreal, Canada; and London, England.

About Evolution Health Group, LLC

Evolution Health Group is comprised of Evolution Medical Communications, blulava, Maestro360, and Darwin Academy

Evolution Medical Communications was featured as a Top 100 Agency in MM&M magazine (2019 and 2018)

Locations: Pearl River, NY; Philadelphia, PA; Montreal, Canada ; and London, England

