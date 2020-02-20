Evolution Health Group expands blulava capabilities with addition of Michael Stevinson, Executive Vice President

With 20 years of experience leading growth for several agencies focused on marketing and medical communications, Michael brings a proven track record of collaborating with clients, looking beyond the obvious to overcome challenges in their businesses. "My goal at blulava is to inspire revolutionary approaches that provide our clients with transformational results," said Michael Stevinson. "2020 is going to be a significant year for our clients, their customers, and our business."

As the innovation hub at Evolution, blulava delivers solutions that combine strategic insights and scientific acumen with groundbreaking creativity, intelligent product design, and quantifiable results. "Under Michael's leadership, blulava will offer more ingenious approaches to address challenges that truly work toward facilitating engagement and connection between our clients and their customers," said Carolyn Vogelsang Harts, Managing Partner of Evolution Health Group. "We have already seen great interest in blulava's capabilities from our current clients and so we are excited to see what is in store for 2020."

Evolution Health Group is headquartered in Pearl River, NY with offices in Philadelphia, PA; Montreal, Canada; and London, England.

About Evolution Health Group, LLC

Evolution Health Group is comprised of Evolution Medical Communications, blulava, Maestro360, and Darwin Academy

Evolution Medical Communications was featured as a Top 100 Agency in MM&M magazine (2019 and 2018)

Locations: Pearl River, NY; Philadelphia, PA; Montreal, Canada ; and London, England

