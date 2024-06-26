Evolution Health Group Unveils Best-In-Class Industry Technology Platform Powering Maestro360 Speakers Bureau Division

PEARL RIVER, N.Y., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maestro360, the Speaker Bureau and Meetings and Events Division of Evolution Health Group (EHG), a leading global healthcare agency, announces the release of an industry-changing software solution. This transformative customer experience speaker bureau platform sits within EHG's 360Connex platform enabling integration among all key speaker bureau and engagement initiatives. EHG's 360Connex speaker bureau platform is born from years of research and experience in successful speaker bureau management. It takes advantage of contemporary technologies including advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and seamless automation. The platform is designed to maximize the value of speaker programs and ensure unparalleled adherence to all industry and company compliance regulations while reducing overall management costs.

"Speaker Bureaus have long been a cornerstone of pharmaceutical educational and promotional strategies, and for years they have suffered stagnation due to the lack of focus on the experience provided to its customers. This technology dramatically breaks the old models and reshapes speaker bureau management for the future." says Andrea Lanzetta, Managing Partner, EHG.

"For the first time in the industry, brands can now make real insight-driven decisions greatly advancing the value of speaker programs. The intelligence automation and machine learning that we have built into the Maestro360 platform changes everything, from how we design programs to automated logistics handling to seamless customer experiences. It is designed to be industry disrupting and it will be." says Scott Reese, Global Head of Innovation at EHG.

The Maestro360 speaker bureau platform will be used to enhance the quality and efficiency of the thousands of meetings that the Maestro360 division currently manages. The platform works seamlessly with EHG's full engagement suite of 360Connex offerings to provide an un-paralleled end-to-end strategic engagement solution.

"Never before has the industry had available such a powerful engagement management solution that brings together Key Opinion Leader (KOL) identification, recruitment, congress management and speaker program management all under one roof. This is powerful and very exciting for our clients." says Carolyn Vogelesang Harts, Managing Partner of EHG. "The demand for our complete solution is extraordinary and demonstrates once again, that EHG is delivering industry-shifting solutions."

About Maestro360:

Maestro360 delivers comprehensive meeting, event, convention and speaker program management to life science clients globally. As part of Evolution Health Group, Maestro360 combines industry expertise, leading technological innovation, and personalized service to elevate engagements to unparalleled levels. Maestro360 supports thousands of meetings annually and is built to scale to any program complexity or volume.

About Evolution Health Group:

Founded in 2005, Evolution Health Group is a privately held, full-service global healthcare agency with five divisions serving pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and digital health industries. Headquartered in Pearl River, NY, EHG offers a range of services, including scientific strategy, medical communications, publication planning, advisory boards, speakers bureau, digital solutions, and technology platforms, delivered globally.

