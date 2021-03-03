Evolution Hospitality Appoints Angela S. Kuzma to Vice President of Lifestyle Operations

"We are delighted that Angela has joined our team at this pivotal time of growth for Evolution Hospitality," said John Caparella, President of Evolution Hospitality. "Angela's deep experience creating and executing strategic vision, implementing innovative business strategies, and elevating experiential and relevant food and beverage activations will add tremendous value for owners."

As Global Vice President of Restaurant and Bars for Marriott International, Kuzma drove key strategies for over 30 brands across five continents. She has previously served as the Executive Vice President of Operations at Aparium Hotel Group, a nationally acclaimed lifestyle and development group; Chief Operating Officer at 5oz. Factory; Director of Operations, Club & Duty Manager for Soho House Group; Regional Director of Catering Sales & Events for China Grill Management at Hotel Gansevort and more, where she has a proven track record of delivering on objectives and driving sales growth as much as 60 percent. Additionally, all the hotels she has worked with have achieved 50 percent contribution from their culinary operations, garnering many James Beard Award nominations in the process.

Kuzma also brings a unique perspective to the role. Having lived or worked in more than fifty countries, she has participated in several wine harvests in South and Central America, began her career in pastry where she developed a passion for the science behind food and wine, and has a special interest in sustainability in regards to the environment, people, and culture of the industry at large.

About Evolution Hospitality

Evolution Hospitality creates unique lifestyle experiences and drives performance throughout its curated collection of independent, boutique, lifestyle, and soft brand hotels, as well as restaurants, bars, and lounges throughout North America. With an entrepreneurial mindset and revenue and sales-based focus, Evolution's in-house digital marketing agency, extraordinary culinary expertise, and a performance-driven culture combined with Aimbridge Hospitality's world-class management platform contributes to best-in-class management practices and value enhancement to owners. Evolution Hospitality is based in San Clemente, Calif. For more information, visit www.evolutionhospitality.com and connect on social at LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.



About Aimbridge Hospitality

Aimbridge Hospitality is a leading, multinational hospitality company offering best in class hotel management services across a broad spectrum of franchised branded full and select service properties, luxury hotels, destination resorts, convention centers, and lifestyle hotels. Aimbridge's premium portfolio, inclusive of pipeline, represents over 1,550 properties in 49 states and 22 countries, with 70 lodging brands under management. As the world's largest third-party operator, Aimbridge is dedicated to its mission to be the best hospitality operator by leveraging its scale to add value for owners and opportunities for associates. Aligned with a concentrated focus, agility, and expertise for each vertical, or hotel product category, Aimbridge drives market success for hotels and optimizes investment returns for owners. Aimbridge Hospitality is based in Plano, Texas, with additional corporate offices in Atlanta, Calgary, Fargo, Puerto Rico, Toronto, and Washington D.C. Evolution Hospitality, Aimbridge's Lifestyle Division, is based in San Clemente, Calif. Aimbridge's International Division, Interstate Hotels & Resorts, has supporting offices across Europe in Amsterdam, Birmingham, Glasgow, and Moscow.

