Evolution Hospitality is Managing the Hotel 1000 Seattle

Located in the heart of Downtown Seattle, the luxury boutique hotel is convenient to major attractions including the famous Pike Place Market, Space Needle, and the recently improved Seattle waterfront. A TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence winner in 2020 and 2021, the property embraces modern elegance while offering comfort and practical sensibility with large windows offering water or city views. Smart, modern design in the 120 large guestrooms and suites are enhanced with luxe amenities including signature large bathrooms with pedestal bathtubs and glass showers with Julien Farel products, complimentary high-speed internet, plush linens, custom furnishings and mini refrigerators.

Seven flexible event rooms, a boardroom, and a unique all-weather greenhouse terrace add up to 9,100 square feet of meeting and event space for guests to create memorable gatherings of all sizes and occasions. The property's other amenities include a golf simulator, wine cellar, 24-hour fitness center, onsite valet parking and spa with multiple treatment rooms, lockers with dry sauna and salon services.

The All Water Seafood & Oyster Bar is the property's onsite restaurant serving fresh Seattle seafood and is available for private dining for groups up to 35. For guests looking to relax and rejuvenate, the Hotel 1000's full-service spa provides treatments using EmerginC and Knesko products in addition to a relaxation lounge and sauna.

The Hotel 1000 Seattle is located at 1000 1st Ave, Seattle, Washington, 98104. To book or learn more, visit https://www.hotel1000seattle.com/.

Evolution Hospitality, the lifestyle operating division of Aimbridge Hospitality, creates unique lifestyle experiences and drives performance throughout its curated collection of independent, boutique, lifestyle, and soft brand hotels, as well as restaurants, bars, and lounges throughout North America. With an entrepreneurial mindset and revenue and sales-based focus, Evolution's in-house digital marketing agency, extraordinary culinary expertise, and a performance-driven culture combined with Aimbridge Hospitality's world-class management platform contributes to best-in-class management practices and value enhancement to owners. Evolution Hospitality is based in San Clemente, Calif. For more information, visit www.evolutionhospitality.com and connect on social at LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Lighthouse Investments is a privately held, national real estate investment and development company that combines the traditional values of real estate investment with innovative methods of management and development. Focused on value added, opportunistic investments, principals have been investing and developing in real estate for over 20 years. Lighthouse Investments is based in Los Angeles, CA but is not new to Seattle having developed the acclaimed Palihotel Seattle. For more information, visit www.lighthouse-inv.com and connect on social at LinkedIn.

ESI Ventures ("ESIV") is a diversified and opportunistic CRE investment firm that focuses on the acquisition, development, and repositioning of value-add and adaptive reuse projects through a variety of positions in the capital stack. Since inception, ESIV has transacted on $1+ billion (fully capitalized) of deals across multiple property types and geographies—approximately $550 million (fully capitalized) of which has come in the past five years. ESI Ventures is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California and is the sister company to E&S International Enterprises, a global leader in consumer products manufacturing and distribution.

