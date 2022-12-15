Evolution Introduces the World's First Steel Cutting Mitering Chop Saw: The S355MCS

The first-of-its-kind steel-cutting mitering chop saw provides precision and efficiencies unlike any saw in the world.

DAVENPORT, Iowa , Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Conventional miter saws are used to create precise angle cuts. However, the existing miter saws in the marketplace are predominantly designed to cut wood. Evolution Power Tools (https://store.evolutionpowertools.com) wanted to create a versatile 14" mitering saw that is optimized to cut heavy duty metals, specifically steel. The result: The industry's first 14" Mitering Chop Saw (S355MCS). Designed to tackle heavy cuts into oversized metal pieces, the S355MCS features a precision adjustable miter table, 3-position saw head, and an innovative, height-adjustable front clamp rail assembly. These features give users the ability to make accurate miter cuts on either side of their work – all without having to reposition the workpiece.

Learn more about the world's first steel-cutting 14" mitering chop saw from Evolution Power Tools! The S355MCS Mitering Chop Saw from Evolution is the first 14" TCT industrial Chop Saw that allows you to produce accurate miter cuts without having to reposition the workpiece.

The S355MCS is a game changing tool for fabricators, effectively addressing many challenges facing metal workshops. Rod Dorman, CEO and President of Evolution Power Tools, explains: "For years, steel fabricators and metal workers have struggled to produce accurate miter cuts quickly, precisely, and safely. We created a revolutionary product designed not only to fill gaps in the marketplace, but to solve real problems in metal workshops across the globe."

The S355MCS has been outfitted with reliable safety features, including quick-release top clamps and quick-release acme thread front clamps (both come with v-block adapters). In addition to being able to adjust one's clamping position (i.e., vertical, horizontal, forward, and backward), users can enjoy complete peace of mind knowing that their materials always remain in place even if they are close to the blade. Cutting workpieces of smaller lengths is now a breeze.

Evolution Power Tools' 14-inch mitering chop saw is made to last, with added protection covered by a three year warranty. Its secure clamping features help extend the blade's overall service lifespan, which is essential for achieving high-quality and virtually burr-free cuts.

The S355MCS is currently priced at $849 USD and can be purchased now.

About Evolution Power Tools

In 2022, Evolution Power Tools celebrated their 30th business anniversary. The company has established a well-earned reputation in both the industrial power tool market and the steel fabrication industry by pioneering advanced Tungsten Carbide Tipped (TCT) saws, which can cut steel, wood, and aluminum. Today, Evolution Power Tools continues to design and engineer 5-star rated, accurate, reliable, and powerful tools for professionals and do-it-yourself home improvers.

Evolution Power Tools Contact Details:

Address: 8363 Research Drive, Davenport, IA 52806 (HQ) | Email: [email protected]

Media Contact:

Liz Hammond

[email protected]

224-935-0422

SOURCE Evolution Power Tools