Evolution Invests in IPCS, Changes Name to DataFit

HUDSON, Ohio, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolution Capital Partners LLC ("Evolution") announced a new strategic growth investment in Industrial Physical Capability Services, Inc. (IPCS). Evolution invested in the Hudson, Ohio-based company, and has renamed and rebranded the firm DataFit (www.data-fit.net).

DataFit provides isokinetic assessments of employees for pre-employment and return-to-work purposes, and as a component of workforce wellness initiatives. Utilizing a fleet of vehicles and a national network of isokinetic providers, DataFit objectively measures the strength of shoulder and knee joints to determine fit for a given job and to quantify risks to employees and employers.

The company has served large and small employers nationally for over 25 years, compiling the most comprehensive database of over 600,000 analytical assessments in the industry. DataFit serves clients in many industries including healthcare, transportation, industrial and warehousing, as well as municipal entities.

DataFit helps employers optimize their workforce by balancing their labor force goals and reducing overall healthcare costs. DataFit quantifies their return on investment through increased productivity, reduced turnover, and fewer injuries and claims. Historically, DataFit's optimization program has helped employer clients reduce overall healthcare costs by at least $5 for every $1 invested.

"As a 35-year participant in the insurance and risk management industries, I see measurable value in the solutions DataFit provides employees and employers," said Dave O'Brien, Chairman of Risk International and member of DataFit's Board. "I was excited to help, along with other leaders in the industry, solve a problem that plagues industries requiring heavy labor to this day."

Pat Knox, shareholder and one of the owners of the company shared "The team at DataFit is excited about this collaboration. Led by Evolution, DataFit's investors and board of directors are leaders in the workers' compensation and insurance industries, and will be valuable resources as we continue to build scalable solutions around employee safety and wellness nationally."

