Evolution Midstream Announces Promotions and Hires Industry Veteran Matthew Franzen as Chief Operating Officer

"The PRB is rapidly becoming one of the nation's preeminent oil and gas-producing regions and I am excited about the opportunity to lead Evolution as we execute our long-term strategic growth plans in the basin", said Evolution CEO Brandon Cowart. "We are also extremely excited to have Matt join the Evolution team. He has a strong track record of building and operating gas gathering and processing assets and crude oil pipeline systems. His experience and leadership skills will play a vital role as we expand our assets and business."

"I am excited to join the Evolution team," said Mr. Franzen. "I look forward to making a meaningful contribution by continuing to ensure the timely and cost-effective buildout of new facilities."

About Evolution CEO Brandon Cowart

Prior to being named CEO, Brandon served as the company's chief commercial officer. He remains responsible for company's business development and commercial activities. Brandon has a diverse industry background with more than 20 years of crude oil, NGL, natural gas processing and midstream M&A experience.

Prior to joining Evolution, he served as vice president of commercial & business development for SemGroup. During his tenure at SemGroup, Brandon held multiple business and corporate development leadership roles where he successfully led and closed more than $1B of organic growth projects and acquisitions. From 2001 to 2011, Brandon worked for ConocoPhillips in various NGL commercial and business development roles.

Brandon holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Geography from Sam Houston State University. Brandon and his wife, Katie, have two children.

About COO Matt Franzen

Matt brings a diverse background involving the engineering, construction, commissioning and operation of natural gas, NGL and crude oil midstream assets. Before joining Evolution, he served as the vice president of crude operations for SemGroup. In that role, he managed the operation of multiple crude gathering systems, long haul pipelines and storage terminals, including more than 1500 miles of pipelines and 7.7MM barrels of crude storage. Prior to his crude operations role, he led operations, engineering and construction, overseeing the company's growth from a 50 MMscf/d processing and gathering system to a 600 MMscf/d system over a three-year period.

Matt holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from The University of Tulsa and a Master of Business Administration from Oklahoma State University. Matt and his wife, Sarah, have two daughters and a son.

About VP, Commercial Alan Schroeder

Alan brings a diverse industry background to Evolution. His career has been focused on engineering, regulatory compliance and commercial development of midstream assets. Prior to Evolution, Alan worked in the project development department for the Williams Companies, Inc., where he was responsible for front-end scope and strategy on potential acquisitions and expansions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio. At Williams, Alan worked with producer customers to optimize infrastructure to align with their drilling plans. Alan led the development of two $400 million expansion programs, evaluated greenfield and brownfield opportunities ranging from $1 million to $150 million and managed the technical assessment of a $55 million compressor station. Prior to his work in project development, Alan held multiple positions focused on civil and environmental engineering and permitting and compliance in the Marcellus and Gulf Coast regions. Before joining Williams, Alan worked as an environmental engineer at Shell's Deer Park refinery.

Alan holds a Bachelor of Science degree in civil and environmental engineering from the University of Cincinnati. He is a certified Project Management Professional.

About Evolution Midstream, LLC

Based in Denver and founded in 2015, Evolution Midstream is an independent midstream company serving oil and gas producers operating in the Rockies. Evolution's subsidiary, Rowdy Pipeline LLC, owns and operates rich gas gathering system and a 40 MMcf/d processing facility in the core of the Powder River Basin. Evolution's vision of success is built on fostering strong, long-term relationships with all constituents and finding creative ways to create value for its customers. Evolution cultivates these relationships based on trust, creditability, accountability and fairness to ensure that all stakeholders are heard, valued and served. Capabilities include natural gas gathering, compression, treating and processing services; innovative NGL solutions; and crude oil gathering, transportation and storage. Evolution is backed by $300 million in equity commitments from funds managed by EnCap Flatrock Midstream. For more information please visit www.evolutionmidstream.com.

About EnCap Flatrock Midstream

EnCap Flatrock Midstream provides value-added growth capital to proven management teams focused on midstream infrastructure opportunities across North America. The firm was formed in 2008 by a partnership between EnCap Investments L.P. and Flatrock Energy Advisors, LLC. Based in San Antonio with offices in Oklahoma City and Houston, the firm manages investment commitments of nearly $9 billion from a broad group of prestigious institutional investors. EnCap Flatrock Midstream is currently making commitments to new management teams from EFM Fund IV, a $3.25 billion fund. For more information please visit www.efmidstream.com.

