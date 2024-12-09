Evolution Motion Solutions Opens New Office and Warehouse Location in Wilmington, Massachusetts

WILMINGTON, Mass., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolution Motion Solutions ("Evolution" or "the company"), a leading provider of automation solutions, has opened a state-of-the-art 20,000-square-foot facility in Wilmington, Massachusetts. The new office and warehouse space, designed to enhance service capabilities and increase value-added offerings for northeastern customers, marks a significant milestone in Evolution's regional expansion, having been awarded New England territories for factory automation by Bosch Rexroth earlier this year.

Evolution's executive team cuts red ribbon at the Wilmington facility grand opening.

The grand opening featured an exclusive automation expo showcasing Evolution's extensive product portfolio, including controls, drives, electronics, mechanics, and robotics solutions. Attendees experienced how Evolution's technologies help customers achieve consistent throughput and repeatability while minimizing downtime and maximizing productivity.

"With our expansion to New England just under a year ago, this new facility underscores our commitment to supporting customers in this dynamic region," says Mark Majewski, President of Factory Automation at Evolution. "This investment ensures we can deliver world-class automation solutions tailored to the unique needs of industries in the northeast, such as aerospace, life sciences, and semiconductors."

The Wilmington location is strategically designed to provide faster response times, local technical expertise, and streamlined logistics for customers across New England. The facility includes dedicated office spaces for engineering and customer services teams and a modern warehouse space equipped to handle today's advanced automation technology.

"Our expansion into Wilmington reflects our dedication to staying close to our customers," continues Majewski. "By being present in the region, we're better positioned to address challenges, deliver innovative solutions, and foster long-term partnerships."

Evolution Motion Solutions continues to build on its legacy of driving innovation and delivering technical excellence. The company looks forward to building stronger connections with the New England community while supporting customers in optimizing their operations and achieving their goals.

About Evolution Motion Solutions

Evolution Motion Solutions is a leading engineering partner, systems integrator, and value-add distributor of advanced hydraulic, electromechanical, pneumatic, and automation technologies. For over 80 years, our innovative solutions have been built on a foundation of technical excellence and industry-leading components designed for mobile/off-highway, heavy industrial, and factory automation applications. We may not manufacture our customers' systems and machines, but we help them run more efficiently and reliably by optimizing production time and enhancing performance. For additional information, please visit https://evolutionmotion.com.

