Evolution of Cloud in the Telecom Wholesale Market, 2023 Development Trends, Growth Opportunities and Case Studies

Embracing Cloud within Telecom Wholesale will be mandatory in the future

This Global Outlook Report provides analysis of cloud trends in telecom wholesale, and makes firm recommendations for incumbent telecom wholesalers to strategize for Cloud deployment.



The analysis and findings in this report are based on a detailed assessment of wholesale provider strategies, backed up by qualitative executive interviews with senior leads in the wholesale segment. A number of case studies are presented, giving live examples within industry, encompassing traditional telecom wholesalers, hyperscalers, cloud platform providers, and data center providers.



The report's findings concluded that closer integration of cloud strategies will be mandatory in the successful delivery of future wholesale products and services.



The report provides:

An assessment of market trends in telecom wholesale, providing an update on wholesale providers' strategies and priorities with respect to portfolio and services.

Insights on the use of cloud solutions in telecom wholesale, examining the drivers for introduction and across what product areas.

Analysis on hypersaler and cloud platform provider strategies, and how traditional telcos should position themselves.

Presents discussions and recommendations on what incumbent telecom wholesale providers should do to become more cloud-enabled in telecom wholesale.

Scope

The Global Outlook Report 'Evolution of Cloud in Telecom Wholesale' concluded that for traditional telecom wholesalers to stay relevant in the future, they will need to increase innovation through cloud enabled wholesale services.

Consolidation and operational agility will be key for traditional telecom wholesalers, adapting to future cloud delivery models.

The study highlighted that traditional wholesale carriers in the main are still challenged in establishing how they should position their portfolio of services against disruptive and cloud providers in the ecosystem.

Reasons to Buy

Valuable insights and recommendations for traditional wholesale carriers on the critical considerations and strategic options for implementing cloud within wholesale.

The report's case studies provides real examples of market approaches, business models, and portfolio roadmaps in relation to cloud delivered products. Case studies are presented on incumbent carriers, cloud platform providers, hyperscalers, and data center providers.

The report also provides actionable recommendations for providers to consider when defining their cloud wholesale strategy.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Section 1: Introduction & Objectives

Introduction & Objectives

Section 2: The Global Wholesale Market Landscape

The Global Wholesale Market Continues to Maintain Momentum

Increased Threat of New Players in the Wholesale Ecosystem

Evolution of the Telecom Wholesale Ecosystem

The Wholesale Ecosystem: Reconfiguring the Traditional Wholesale Business

The Global Wholesale Market is Realigning to Demand

Section 3: Use of Cloud In Wholesale

Increased Telecom Business Unit Consolidation

Wholesale Infrastructure Development Trends - 2023 Update

Current Wholesale Portfolio and Growth Opportunities - 2023 Update

Section 4: Future Cloud Considerations In Wholesale

Cloud Enablement Across Telecoms, Including Wholesale

Cloud Considerations When Partnering with Hyperscalers

Telco and Hyperscaler Cloud Journey

Section 5: Case Studies

Incumbent Carrier: Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier

Incumbent Carrier: Telefonica Global Solutions

Data Center: Equinix

Cloud Communications: Messagebird

Cloud Communications: Twilio

Cloud Communications: Vonage

Hyperscaler: Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Section 6: Key Findings and Recommendations

