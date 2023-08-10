Evolution of Cloud in the Telecom Wholesale Market, 2023 Development Trends, Growth Opportunities and Case Studies

10 Aug, 2023, 18:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Evolution of Cloud in the Telecom Wholesale Market - Development Trends, Growth Opportunities and Case Studies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Embracing Cloud within Telecom Wholesale will be mandatory in the future
This Global Outlook Report provides analysis of cloud trends in telecom wholesale, and makes firm recommendations for incumbent telecom wholesalers to strategize for Cloud deployment.
The analysis and findings in this report are based on a detailed assessment of wholesale provider strategies, backed up by qualitative executive interviews with senior leads in the wholesale segment. A number of case studies are presented, giving live examples within industry, encompassing traditional telecom wholesalers, hyperscalers, cloud platform providers, and data center providers.
The report's findings concluded that closer integration of cloud strategies will be mandatory in the successful delivery of future wholesale products and services.
The report provides:
- An assessment of market trends in telecom wholesale, providing an update on wholesale providers' strategies and priorities with respect to portfolio and services.
- Insights on the use of cloud solutions in telecom wholesale, examining the drivers for introduction and across what product areas.
- Analysis on hypersaler and cloud platform provider strategies, and how traditional telcos should position themselves.
- Presents discussions and recommendations on what incumbent telecom wholesale providers should do to become more cloud-enabled in telecom wholesale.
Scope
- The Global Outlook Report 'Evolution of Cloud in Telecom Wholesale' concluded that for traditional telecom wholesalers to stay relevant in the future, they will need to increase innovation through cloud enabled wholesale services.
- Consolidation and operational agility will be key for traditional telecom wholesalers, adapting to future cloud delivery models.
- The study highlighted that traditional wholesale carriers in the main are still challenged in establishing how they should position their portfolio of services against disruptive and cloud providers in the ecosystem.
Reasons to Buy
- Valuable insights and recommendations for traditional wholesale carriers on the critical considerations and strategic options for implementing cloud within wholesale.
- The report's case studies provides real examples of market approaches, business models, and portfolio roadmaps in relation to cloud delivered products. Case studies are presented on incumbent carriers, cloud platform providers, hyperscalers, and data center providers.
- The report also provides actionable recommendations for providers to consider when defining their cloud wholesale strategy.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Section 1: Introduction & Objectives
- Introduction & Objectives
Section 2: The Global Wholesale Market Landscape
- The Global Wholesale Market Continues to Maintain Momentum
- Increased Threat of New Players in the Wholesale Ecosystem
- Evolution of the Telecom Wholesale Ecosystem
- The Wholesale Ecosystem: Reconfiguring the Traditional Wholesale Business
- The Global Wholesale Market is Realigning to Demand
Section 3: Use of Cloud In Wholesale
- Increased Telecom Business Unit Consolidation
- Wholesale Infrastructure Development Trends - 2023 Update
- Current Wholesale Portfolio and Growth Opportunities - 2023 Update
Section 4: Future Cloud Considerations In Wholesale
- Cloud Enablement Across Telecoms, Including Wholesale
- Cloud Considerations When Partnering with Hyperscalers
- Telco and Hyperscaler Cloud Journey
Section 5: Case Studies
- Incumbent Carrier: Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier
- Incumbent Carrier: Telefonica Global Solutions
- Data Center: Equinix
- Cloud Communications: Messagebird
- Cloud Communications: Twilio
- Cloud Communications: Vonage
- Hyperscaler: Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Section 6: Key Findings and Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7hhbzf
Source: GlobalData
