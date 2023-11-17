Evolution of the World 5G Market: Investment, Spectrum and Next Steps - The Road to Full 6G

News provided by

Research and Markets

17 Nov, 2023, 06:45 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Evolution of the World 5G Market: Investment, Spectrum and Next Steps" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides detailed information on key 6G initiatives taking place around the world, highlighting the growing interest and investments in shaping the future of wireless communication beyond 5G.

Three years after its initial launch, 5G technology is maturing and entering a new phase of development. The telecommunications industry is facing increasing pressure to provide seamless, high-speed, and reliable 5G connections. To meet these demands, significant investments have been made, and continue to be made, in enhancing 5G networks.

The 5G investment cycle, which includes the deployment of outdoor infrastructure and acquisition of spectrum, is nearly complete in advanced markets. In contrast, it is an ongoing process in less advanced countries as they work to catch up with the latest technology trends.

While mobile network operators (MNOs) are primarily focused on monetizing their 5G investments and maximizing returns, the early stages of research and development for 6G have already begun. This research is being supported by government and regional funding, as various entities seek to take the lead in the race towards the next generation of wireless technology.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary

2. 5G markets - Investment and spectrum issues
2.1. 5G markets - Investment issues
2.1.1. Investment perspectives
2.1.2. Global 5G investment
2.1.3. 5G investment in China
2.1.4. 5G investment in Japan
2.2. 5G markets - Spectrum issues
2.2.1. Spectrum prices
2.2.2. Spectrum assignments
2.2.3. Spectrum assignments, plans and considerations
2.2.3.1. 3.3-4.2 GHz
2.2.3.2. 24-29 GHz
2.2.4. Spectrum auctions
2.2.4.1. Selection of recent spectrum auctions
2.2.4.2. Major spectrum auctions expected

3. 5G markets - The road to full 5G
3.1. Technology updates
3.1.1. 5G deployments in major mobile markets
3.2. Private networks
3.2.1. Private 5G networks growing
3.2.2. Private networks spectrum
3.2.3. Spectrum sharing/leasing in Europe

4. 5G Markets - What's next?
4.1. What is next?
4.2. Entering the 2nd wave of 5G innovation
4.3. What will 6G look like in 2027-2028?
4.4. Defining 6G capabilities and requirements
4.5. 6G key technology components
4.6. A long road to 6G
4.7. 6G collaboration and the 6G race are already underway

List of abbreviations

List of Tables and Figures

2. 5G markets - Investment and spectrum issues
Domestic wireless and wireline CapEx (EUR million)
Capital expenditure (2016-2022)
5G CapEx in China (EUR million)
5G equipment procurement contracts in China
5G base stations in China
5G base stations and 5G coverage (% of population) in Japan
700 MHz - Price per MHz per PoP normalised for 10 years (cEUR)
3.5 GHz - Price per MHz per PoP normalised for 10 years (cEUR)
Mmwave - Price per MHz per PoP normalised for 10 years (cEUR)
5G spectrum assignments in Europe
5G spectrum assignments in Asia-Pacific
5G spectrum assignments in the Americas
5G spectrum assignments in the Middle East and Africa
Spectrum in the C-band in selected countries
Spectrum in mmWave in selected countries
Selection of recent auctions by country
Major auctions expected by country - Worldwide
Major auctions expected by country - Europe

3. 5G Markets - The road to full 5G
5G deployments in major mobile markets
Most common areas of application for private networks
5G spectrum for private networks in Europe

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ad07bt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

1 Day Virtual Role of Project Management in Quality Planning Throughout the Medical Device Project Lifecycle Seminar

1 Day Virtual Role of Project Management in Quality Planning Throughout the Medical Device Project Lifecycle Seminar

The "Role of Project Management in Quality Planning Throughout the Medical Device Project Lifecycle" webinar has been added to...
Global mRNA Vaccines Market Trends and Opportunities 2023-2033: Analytics, Machine Learning and Cloud Data Warehousing

Global mRNA Vaccines Market Trends and Opportunities 2023-2033: Analytics, Machine Learning and Cloud Data Warehousing

The "mRNA Vaccines Market Report 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Overall world revenue for the mRNA Vaccines...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Carriers and Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.