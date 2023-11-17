Evolution of the World 5G Market: Investment, Spectrum and Next Steps - The Road to Full 6G

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Evolution of the World 5G Market: Investment, Spectrum and Next Steps" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides detailed information on key 6G initiatives taking place around the world, highlighting the growing interest and investments in shaping the future of wireless communication beyond 5G.

Three years after its initial launch, 5G technology is maturing and entering a new phase of development. The telecommunications industry is facing increasing pressure to provide seamless, high-speed, and reliable 5G connections. To meet these demands, significant investments have been made, and continue to be made, in enhancing 5G networks.

The 5G investment cycle, which includes the deployment of outdoor infrastructure and acquisition of spectrum, is nearly complete in advanced markets. In contrast, it is an ongoing process in less advanced countries as they work to catch up with the latest technology trends.

While mobile network operators (MNOs) are primarily focused on monetizing their 5G investments and maximizing returns, the early stages of research and development for 6G have already begun. This research is being supported by government and regional funding, as various entities seek to take the lead in the race towards the next generation of wireless technology.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary

2. 5G markets - Investment and spectrum issues

2.1. 5G markets - Investment issues

2.1.1. Investment perspectives

2.1.2. Global 5G investment

2.1.3. 5G investment in China

2.1.4. 5G investment in Japan

2.2. 5G markets - Spectrum issues

2.2.1. Spectrum prices

2.2.2. Spectrum assignments

2.2.3. Spectrum assignments, plans and considerations

2.2.3.1. 3.3-4.2 GHz

2.2.3.2. 24-29 GHz

2.2.4. Spectrum auctions

2.2.4.1. Selection of recent spectrum auctions

2.2.4.2. Major spectrum auctions expected

3. 5G markets - The road to full 5G

3.1. Technology updates

3.1.1. 5G deployments in major mobile markets

3.2. Private networks

3.2.1. Private 5G networks growing

3.2.2. Private networks spectrum

3.2.3. Spectrum sharing/leasing in Europe

4. 5G Markets - What's next?

4.1. What is next?

4.2. Entering the 2nd wave of 5G innovation

4.3. What will 6G look like in 2027-2028?

4.4. Defining 6G capabilities and requirements

4.5. 6G key technology components

4.6. A long road to 6G

4.7. 6G collaboration and the 6G race are already underway

List of abbreviations

List of Tables and Figures

Domestic wireless and wireline CapEx (EUR million)

Capital expenditure (2016-2022)

5G CapEx in China (EUR million)

5G equipment procurement contracts in China

5G base stations in China

5G base stations and 5G coverage (% of population) in Japan

700 MHz - Price per MHz per PoP normalised for 10 years (cEUR)

3.5 GHz - Price per MHz per PoP normalised for 10 years (cEUR)

Mmwave - Price per MHz per PoP normalised for 10 years (cEUR)

5G spectrum assignments in Europe

5G spectrum assignments in Asia-Pacific

5G spectrum assignments in the Americas

5G spectrum assignments in the Middle East and Africa

Spectrum in the C-band in selected countries

Spectrum in mmWave in selected countries

Selection of recent auctions by country

Major auctions expected by country - Worldwide

Major auctions expected by country - Europe

3. 5G Markets - The road to full 5G

5G deployments in major mobile markets

Most common areas of application for private networks

5G spectrum for private networks in Europe

