Evolution Optiks Expands IP Portfolio with Two Key U.S. Patents for Light Field Powered Tele-Refractor

Latest Grants for Vision Testing and QuadView™ Technologies Cementing Leadership in Multifocal Vision Care Solutions

CHRIST CHURCH, Barbados, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolution Optiks Limited, a pioneer in light field technology, today announced receipt of two new Notices of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, bringing the total count to over fifty granted patents worldwide, with coverage in the U.S., Europe, and other strategic regions. The patents protect essential aspects of the breakthrough light field tele-refractor LFR-260, the flagship of their Optokare™ line, and its integral QuadView™ feature, a world first multifocal display of optotypes for subjective vision testing.

"These latest additions to our broad IP portfolio underline our innovative force and boost our position as a global leader in light field technology and its multi-faceted applications, well beyond vision care. Our mission is to not only revolutionize eye care, but ultimately, to redefine how artificial light is created and perceived. Imagine your iPhone or your car dashboard automatically adjusting to your eyesight, with no need for reading glasses. This, and more, is made possible by our technology," says Raul Mihali, President & CEO of Evolution Optiks.

The wide-ranging active patent families of Evolution Optiks relate to subjective vision and vision-based impairment testing, vision-corrected displays, multiview and multilanguage displays, and FalconFrames™, a vision-based neuro-fitness training wearable.

André Merizzi, Chairman of the IP Committee of Evolution Optiks, highlights that "from its inception, Evolution Optiks has pursued a comprehensive patent strategy to secure worldwide protection for our proprietary light field solutions and associated innovations in subjective vision testing and vision-corrective displays, amongst others. We are committed to continue on this path to stay ahead of fast followers and provide our customers with cutting-edge technology that truly makes a difference in their daily lives."

With comprehensively patented technology at its core, the LFR-260 is designed to open a new chapter in vision testing and eventually become the new standard. It offers both patients and eye care professionals a much more pleasant user experience than traditional refractors by providing a faster, more accurate and stress-free way to do vision testing, even away from the practitioner's office if desired. Compact, lightweight, fully digital, cloud updatable, multi-focal, tele-operable, AI-ready - the LFR-260 is what the future looks like in vision testing and, more broadly, in how health and wellness are shaping in our AI-driven world.

"With FDA 510(k) approval and the European CE Mark for the LFR-260 in hand, we are now setting up production of the beta version which was just released for pre-order, ready for delivery later this year. The grant of the two new U.S. patents comes at the perfect time and marks another major milestone for us. With regulatory approval, IP, and production in place, we are excellently positioned to be the first to market with a disruptive innovation. This gives us a significant competitive edge and enhances the value of the company, making it an attractive target for investors, strategic partnerships, and potential licensees," comments Andreas Kusay, COO and Chairman of Evolution Optiks.

Founded in 2014, Evolution Optiks Limited is commercializing an extensive and ongoing portfolio of innovation and is on track to revolutionizing how digital light is being created and consumed The company's primary categories of interest are optometry instruments, neuro-optical screening and training devices and, more broadly, it is exploring solutions based on vision-adapted, multi-view and light field displays, with applications in medicine, consumer solutions, advertising and media, automotive and avionics.