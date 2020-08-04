Evolution Research Group Announces Appointment of William Martin to Chief Scientific Officer

NEW PROVIDENCE, N.J., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolution Research Group ("ERG"), a leading independent clinical research site company with a focus on improving the quality and delivery of complex, specialized trials across 15 geographically diverse clinical trial sites in the United States, announces the appointment of William Martin, Ph.D. to the position of Chief Scientific Officer.

In his role, Dr. Martin will lead ERG's Strategic Client Services division as well as its Scientific Liaison Team, consisting of internal and external medical, clinical and operational experts, including, industry leading drug development veterans.

Working closely with Andria Chastain, Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Martin will support ERG's ongoing efforts to continuously improve its service offerings related to early phase consultation, clinical program management, patient engagement activities, and further advancing ERG's technology platform to progress core focus areas, such as remote monitoring, and telemedicine.

Dr. Martin has had an extensive career in the biopharmaceutical industry having worked in various clinical research roles over the past 20 years. Prior to joining ERG, Dr. Martin most recently worked as a Senior Medical Director and Product Leader with Alkermes and within the Clinical Research and Precision Medicine group at Pfizer. "I am thrilled to be at ERG and look forward to leveraging our extensive network of world-class investigators and seasoned drug developers to add value to our service offerings," said Bill Martin, Chief Scientific Officer.

"As our Chief Scientific Officer, Bill fulfills a crucial role in realizing our vision for ERG's next growth phase, responding to real-time emerging scientific opportunities and challenges," said Andria Chastain, COO of ERG. "Along with our Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Daniel Gruener, Bill will ultimately help guide the advancement of some of the most significant medical and pharmaceutical breakthroughs while ensuring ERG exceeds expectations as a trusted partner."

"It's our pleasure and privilege to have Bill join us as he brings a rare combination of clinical and medical affairs proficiency from his work at Alkermes and Pfizer," said Lori Wright, Founder, Chairman and CEO of ERG. "He will be a vital resource for our sponsors, Scientific Liaison Team, and our entire ERG team as we continue to build momentum toward executing of our corporate vision."

Beyond his industry experience, Dr. Martin serves as a member of the Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) for Axial Biotherapeutics, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel central nervous system therapeutics, and is a member of the board of directors for Phoenix House New England, a nationally recognized healthcare provider specialized is substance use and mental health disorders.

Dr. Martin received his Ph.D. from the University of Connecticut, bachelor's degree from Providence College and is a graduate of the business studies program at Providence College.

About Evolution Research Group

Evolution Research Group, LLC is one of the largest, independent site companies in the U.S. focused in the execution of early and late phase CNS disorders with an industry leading clinical and operational team of professionals. ERG's portfolio includes 15 fully owned and operated clinical research units, a network of affiliate sites. With over 400 beds and more than 40+ PIs and KOLs in several therapeutic specialties, ERG's mission is to provide the highest quality on both inpatient and outpatient clinical trial execution across all clinical research phases, beginning with a focus on first-in-human, proof of concept studies. ERG advances research with healthy and specialized populations, across all age groups, and leverages its database to ensure minority ethnic/racial representation to increase enrollment of underrepresented populations. ERG embraces complex, specialized clinical trials with centralized quality assurance and compliance oversight to help sponsors speed lifesaving and life-enhancing therapeutics to market as quickly and safely as possible.

