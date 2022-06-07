Evolution Research Group, LLC Acquires Ohio Clinical Trials, LLC Further Expanding Clinical Pharmacology & Early Stage Development Service Capabilities

NEW PROVIDENCE, N.J., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolution Research Group, LLC (ERG), a privately held, independent pharmaceutical services provider focused on neuroscience announced the acquisition of Ohio Clinical Trials (OCT), a 64-bed phase 1 unit in Columbus, OH, that specializes in the execution of human abuse potential (HAP) studies, as well as other highly complex early phase trials including pain modeling, qEEG/EEG, respiratory depression, and alcohol interaction, among others.

Glen Apseloff, MD, Founder and Principal Investigator, has over 30 years of experience designing and executing complex clinical pharmacology studies. As the Director of Clinical Pharmacology in the Department of Pharmacology at Ohio State University (OSU) College of Medicine for more than a decade, Dr. Apseloff was responsible for all phase 1 clinical trial operations. In 2012, when OSU's research priorities shifted to other areas, he was able to move the unit, along with its highly trained staff, to form OCT.

This acquisition enables Dr. Apseloff to focus primarily on his PI responsibilities while ERG's industry-leading infrastructure supports the clinical, technological, and quality aspects of the site operations, while also absorbing all financial and HR responsibilities. Dr. Apseloff said, "I'm thrilled to be a part of the ERG family of sites. This will allow me to focus more on the design and execution of clinical trials while ERG manages the business aspects. I'm also looking forward to working with their centralized support staff and mobile clinical team which helps with logistical challenges. I wish I had this type of support sooner."

The acquisition of OCT supports ERG's strategy of continuously adding talent and services to further diversify within neuroscience and pain therapeutic areas as well as streamlining clinical trial execution across all phases of development. "I have known Dr. Apseloff for many years and am thrilled that we were able to consummate this deal at a time when our clients are demanding the types of studies he has been successfully conducting for decades. He is a brilliant clinical pharmacologist, and an intimately involved PI, and the capabilities he has built nicely complement those of our other early phase units," stated Lori Wright, President and Chief Executive Officer of ERG.

