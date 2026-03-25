Evolution Research Group, LLC Appoints George Konis, MD, as President, Psychiatry and Addiction Research

EDISON, N.J., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolution Research Group, LLC (ERG) today announced the appointment of George Konis, MD, as President, Psychiatry and Addiction Research. Dr. Konis will continue to serve as Principal Investigator at ERG's Little Rock, Arkansas site, Woodland International Research Group (WIRG), where he has conducted clinical trials for over 20 years. In his expanded role, Dr. Konis will provide medical and clinical oversight for psychiatry and substance use disorder trials across ERG's portfolio of clinical research units and will report to Daniel Gruener, MD, Chief Medical Officer of ERG.

"Dr. Konis has been with our organization since its inception. He served as Principal Investigator and Medical Director at WIRG when ERG was founded, and we have built a team around him to support his expanded leadership responsibilities," said Andria Chastain, President. "George is widely respected in psychiatry drug development, particularly in schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and substance use disorders. Sponsors value his clinical judgment, and he has worked closely with our Therapeutic Area Lead (TAL), Ashley Poole, to select and train operational leaders and clinicians dedicated to bringing new treatments to market."

"I am pleased to take on this next chapter of my career in clinical research and to work more closely with colleagues, both internally and externally, to help ensure ERG teams continue to deliver for our Sponsors while maintaining quality and the safety of our participants," said Dr. Konis. "I am grateful to ERG's leadership for the opportunity to assume this role while continuing my work as a Principal Investigator at WIRG, and I look forward to sharing my experience with Principal Investigators across the organization."

Dr. Gruener is looking forward to working more closely with Dr. Konis saying, "George has excellent leadership and mentoring skills, and I am thrilled to have his support alongside our other therapeutic leaders in neurology, pain, metabolism, endocrinology and others."

Contact:

TJ Calabrese

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SOURCE Evolution Research Group, LLC