Evolution Research Group, LLC Deepens Its Alzheimer's Research Expertise with the Acquisition of Neuropsychiatric Research Center of Southwest Florida, Fort Myers, FL

WATCHUNG, N.J., April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolution Research Group, LLC (ERG) is pleased to announce the acquisition of Neuropsychiatric Research Center of Southwest Florida, located in Fort Myers. Neuropsychiatric Research Center (NPRC) was founded in 2001 by Frederick Schaerf, M.D., Ph.D., a psychiatrist and nationally recognized expert in Alzheimer's disease clinical trial planning and execution. Dr. Schaerf graduated from the University of Maryland with a Ph.D. in 1980 and an M.D. in 1983. He then completed his internship and residency at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore where he served as Chief Resident in Psychiatry and was appointed Assistant Professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences. Dr. Schaerf is Board Certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology in Adult and Forensic Psychiatry. He specialized in Neuropsychiatry at Johns Hopkins and was instrumental in starting the psychiatric AIDS service at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Neuropsychiatric Research Center of Southwest Florida, Fort Myers, FL

When asked about NPRC joining Evolution Research Group, Dr. Schaerf stated, "I am so pleased to be joining the ERG portfolio and excited about the incredible possibilities this union presents to the field of Alzheimer's research and the citizens of Florida. ERG has already proven itself the leader in CNS research, but I am looking forward to working with the clinical team to play an integral role in growing the ERG platform of Neuroscience Centers of Research Excellence." Dr. Schaerf has signed an agreement to continue on post-acquisition and noted, "I am confident that I can add value at ERG, particularly as it relates to delivering first class study execution and quality data generation to our clients tirelessly working in Alzheimer's disease and memory disorders. The focus on quality at ERG was critical in selecting them to assist us with the future growth of NPRC."

ERG is the largest, privately-held, independent site company in the U.S. focused in neuroscience drug development, with several portfolio sites conducting studies in Alzheimer's disease. Dr. Schaerf's site will join those headed by other ERG KOLs including Mark Brody, M.D. of Brain Matters Research and Steve Thein, Ph.D., of Pacific Research Network. NPRC brings not only Dr. Schaerf and Wendy Bond, M.D., a board-certified neurologist, but also an industry-leading clinical and operational team, headed by Melissa Schaerf, A.R.N.P., a neuropsychiatric nurse practitioner and experienced rater.

Lori Wright, Chief Executive Officer of ERG is excited about the integration of Dr. Schaerf and his team into the ERG portfolio commenting, "NPRC has earned tremendous respect in the industry as evidenced by the overwhelming client response to this announcement. As the site market continues to consolidate, KOLs like Dr. Schaerf have choices, therefore it is truly humbling to know that he and his team feel that ERG is the right partner." This is the sixth clinical research group acquired by ERG in the past four years and according to Ms. Wright, "NPRC fits nicely into our portfolio given their focus on quality and vision for the future of neuroscience drug development, which is perfectly aligned with ours."

About Evolution Research Group

Evolution Research Group, LLC is comprised of ten wholly-owned and operated CRUs, Thievon-Wright Consulting Group and an established network of affiliated clinical research sites. ERG conducts a wide range of simple and highly complex trials in specialized populations including those suffering from psychiatric and neurological disorders, sleep disorders, addictions, acute and chronic pain, renal insufficiency and hepatic impairment as well as normal healthy volunteers.

