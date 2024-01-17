EVOLUTION SPACE ANNOUNCES AIR FORCE SBIR PHASE I CONTRACT TO DEVELOP HYPERSONIC BOOST AND TARGETING SOLUTIONS

MOJAVE, Calif., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolution Space announces it has been selected by AFWERX for an SBIR Phase I contract focused on solid propulsion hypersonic boost and target solutions to address the most pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF). The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded, and now Evolution Space has begun its journey creating and providing innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.

"With recent global events, the worldwide missile and rocket propulsion market is exploding with increasing demand for new solid motor systems and production capability that support critical national security missions." Added Hans Carlson, CEO of TZero Consulting. "There are limited US domestic producers of these motors who possess the technical expertise and viable production and test capabilities to support this growing demand. Evolution Space brings an innovative and lean technical team, a direct relationship with NASA Stennis for test and manufacturing, and demonstrated flight heritage above the Karman line, and is uniquely positioned to help Government organizations and defense primes meet this critical need."

"Evolution is here to change the game on access to cutting-edge solid propulsion. We focused on agile product development and iterative testing first, allowing us to rapidly respond to today's expanding propulsion needs." Said Josh Marino, U.S. Navy veteran and VP of Operations at Evolution. "We are honored to work alongside the U.S. Air Force to develop state-of-the-art defense technologies, and our selection for this SBIR Phase I contract by AFWERX and AFRL demonstrates a key affirmation of our mission, product and process."

Disclaimer: "The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government."

About Evolution

Founded in 2018, Evolution Space is a leading provider of rapidly-responsive solid propulsion systems for the next generation of private spaceflight and defense. For more information visit evolutionspace.com.

About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit afresearchlab.com.

About AFWERX

As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 325 military, civilian and contractor personnel at six hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed 4,697 contracts worth more than $2.6 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: afwerx.com.

SOURCE Evolution Space