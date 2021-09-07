EVOLUTION_18 Introduces Beauty Bites, Functional Gourmet Chocolates for Hair, Skin and Nails

"The premise of EVOLUTION_18 has always been about satisfying a wellness need, but never sacrificing taste – I'm a foodie so everything in the collection has to taste delicious," said Bobbi. "Beauty Bites aren't just good-for-you ingestibles, they are artisanal, epicurean-grade chocolates infused with collagen and biotin. They are a revolutionary product for both the brand and Walmart who has wholeheartedly supported our mission of raising the bar on how delicious supplements can and should be."

Coinciding with the launch of Beauty Bites, Walmart is relocating the entire EVOLUTION_18 collection in stores from the 'personal care' section to the 'beauty and skincare' section. The move is both physical and symbolic: As leaders in their respective categories, both Bobbi and Walmart recognize the reciprocal nature of inner and outer beauty – of looking good and feeling good – and the importance consumers place on both. Walmart's placement of EVOLUTION_18 within beauty and skincare acknowledges the customer now views wellness and beauty as interconnected and complementary.

"Over the past few years, the beauty industry has evolved with a focus on products that promote beauty from the inside out. It's not just about looking good. We want you to feel good and that's what EVOLUTION_18 is helping our customers achieve," said Paula Ryan, Senior Merchandising Director, Beauty, Walmart U.S. "We're thrilled to introduce EVOLUTION_18 beauty bites and offer our customers new beauty and wellness items they can't find anywhere else."

Since 2019, Walmart has carried the inaugural 10 EVOLUTION_18 products in-store and on Walmart.com. Three years and several new products later, EVOLUTION_18 and Walmart continue to advance innovation and accessibility at the intersection of beauty and wellness.

About EVOLUTION_18

Founded in 2018 by world-renowned beauty entrepreneur and lifestyle guru Bobbi Brown, EVOLUTION_18 is a lifestyle-inspired wellness line, rooted in the belief that beauty and confidence start with what you put inside your body. After spending 25+ years talking to women about their beauty, health and wellness challenges, and now as a certified health coach with the Institute for Integrative Nutrition, Bobbi created EVOLUTION_18 to make feeling beautiful from the inside out accessible to everyone. EVOLUTION_18 is available at Evolution18.com, ChillbyEvolution18.com, Amazon.com, and at Walmart.com and Walmart stores nationwide. For more information, visit EVOLUTION18.com and follow @EVOLUTION18 on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

