Evolutionary Change in Hair Clipper Revolutionizes Self-Haircutting

Wahl

Sep 10, 2024, 11:43 ET

Wahl® Introduces Self Cut Pro™ Hair Clipper Offering Greater Comfort and Control

STERLING, Ill., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Men's grooming leader Wahl® is excited to announce the launch of the Wahl® Self Cut Pro™, a revolutionary clipper designed specifically for self-haircutting enthusiasts. It addresses the unique needs of individuals who cut their own hair, offering features that enhance flexibility, comfort, control, and cutting performance.

"The Wahl® team engaged with hundreds of self-haircutters when developing this product, carefully watching the nuances of how they use a clipper," said Steven Yde, Vice President of North America Consumer at Wahl®. "We observed the awkward movements of grip changes and developed a product that allows for more natural motion while delivering superior performance."

The Wahl® Self Cut Pro™ is a comprehensive haircutting kit with standout features that make it unique:

  • Dual Grip 360™ - The dual soft grips are placed strategically for flexibility, comfort, and control. The unique contoured body shape was designed to fit the grips of people who cut their own hair.

  • SmartCut™ - This completely new blade angle is optimized at 15⁰ to allow for more natural arm position, while maintaining the precision and cutting performance Wahl® is known for.

  • 150-minute run time - Wahl® Lithium-Ion technology provides multiple haircuts on a single charge and will store for months without degradation in run time.

  • Snap-N-Lock™ Guards – They stay secure and glide effortlessly through hair while maintaining precise cutting lengths.

The Wahl® Self Cut Pro™ is available on Amazon. For more product information or grooming tips visit WahlUSA.com or follow @WahlGrooming on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

About Wahl® Grooming
Celebrating its 105th anniversary, Wahl® continues to help men look and feel their best with innovative products manufactured to define and elevate the men's grooming category. The company set the standard with the first-ever practical electric hair clipper in 1919, and later strengthened its leadership with the world's first battery-powered facial hair trimmer. It's this continued commitment to excellence that has solidified Wahl's place as the world's go-to brand for men's grooming solutions. For more information, visit WahlUSA.com.

