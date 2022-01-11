EvolutionIQ Expands Leadership Team with Insurance Industry Veteran

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EvolutionIQ, the most rapidly adopted Claims Guidance platform amongst insurance carriers, today announced a new appointment to its leadership team, naming Alex Young as Executive Vice President of Sales.

Alex brings over 20 years of experience in the insurance technology business, having worked both at major carriers in executive roles and in sales leadership roles across the insurance software ecosystem. Alex has delivered 9-figure core system overhauls, as well as highly targeted analytical solutions, and has worked across both the Life Accident & Health business, and Property & Casualty. Most recently, Alex was Executive Vice President of Business Development at Sapiens, where he led tier 1 market development. "This is an incredibly exciting time to be joining EvolutionIQ, as early clients became great advocates and the ROI of the platform speaks for itself. For a software executive, this is the holy grail," said Alex.

The appointment comes as EvolutionIQ celebrates record growth in its third year in business with six leading Disability Carriers successfully engaging proof-of-concepts. Clients have seen a 10x returns on investment in as little as one year, enabling the company to have C-level references who substantiate quick time to value. As Young leads the next stage of growth, the company looks forward to adding new lines of business within Property & Casualty.

"We have grown from a small team focused on a single line of business to an organization that can analyze millions of claims across multiple lines of business for carriers with different operational goals, and I am so proud of what we have accomplished in the last three years," said Tomas Vykruta, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, EvolutionIQ. "With Alex joining the leadership team, I'm confident we will enable more insurance executives to improve claims handling by integrating decision intelligence to empower adjusters, better serve claimants, and control costs with artificial intelligence."

As EVP of Sales, Young will be instrumental in the continued expansion of EvolutionIQ's sales strategy and activities as well as contribute to the organization's overall strategic direction and growth. Young will lead sales and cultivate relationships with strategic partners and senior level executives across EvolutionIQ's markets. Young is a trusted partner of his C-suite counterparts, having previously served as Chief Financial Officer for Sun Life's disability subsidiary Massachusetts Casualty, and as GM or EVP of Sales at Fineos, eBaoTech, DRN, and Tower Technology.

"Alex brings vital industry experience and a fresh perspective to our leadership team, helping guide EvolutionIQ through its next phase of growth," said Mike Saltzman, Chief Operating Officer of EvolutionIQ. "I'm excited to welcome Alex to the team as we move from a newcomer to the market-leading solution. Our team is thrilled to have his strong leadership as we scale sales and marketing to bring decision intelligence to more claims organizations."

EvolutionIQ has become one of the insurance industry's fastest-adopted software applications by linking institutional experience with professional operators to drive better handling outcomes. EvolutionIQ allows organizations to combine the predictive power of historical claims analysis with unstructured claimant data and third party information to automatically identify high-opportunity claims, and cases likely to be referred to adjusters. Insurers choose EvolutionIQ to increase their profitability and control over complex lines of business by integrating decision intelligence into every step of the claims handling process. For more information, visit www.evolutioniq.com and follow the company on LinkedIn .

