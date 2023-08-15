EvolutionIQ Improves Experience For Principal Financial Group® Disability Customers

News provided by

EvolutionIQ

15 Aug, 2023, 09:23 ET

  • EvolutionIQ's Claims Guidance delivers a better experience by measurably assisting the customer through each stage of their recovery journey

  • By guiding an expert to the right claim at the right time, claim examiners are free to spend more time helping each customer on their unique recovery path

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EvolutionIQ, the market-leading Claims Guidance platform for Disability, Workers' Compensation, and Property & Casualty lines of insurance, today announced that Principal Financial Group® has extended the use of EvolutionIQ's Claims Guidance platform into production for all of its disability insurance lines. Principal® is now the first carrier to extend EvolutionIQ across every segment of its group and individual disability product segments.

EvolutionIQ's machine learning understands complex bodily injury to help guide claim examiners to the right actions on claims. Principal has extended EvolutionIQ's impact to all disability coverage phases. With claim actions happening earlier across all parts of the recovery journey, a positive ripple-effect occurs through the entire process.

Data shows that EvolutionIQ enables Principal examiners to reduce unnecessary customer interactions by 64% on stable-bound claims, which are claims that will migrate to a mature status due to the longer recovery times expected. With fewer unnecessary interactions, customers are able to focus more time on recovery. Improved customer experience includes:

  • More accurate referrals to clinical and vocational experts – which eliminates delays when the help of a specialist is what is most needed to help with recovery.

  • Better identification of modified occupation opportunities or alternative occupations for those whose illness or injury means they will not be able to return to work in their original occupation.

  • Faster benefit payments for sick or injured customers whose claims are stable or designated as long-term. These customers also benefit as the need to check-in with claims teams is significantly reduced.

  • Matching senior examiners to more complex claims so that the right expertise is applied at first notice of injury.

"Principal is dedicated to providing unique, tech-driven solutions for employers that simplify the benefits experience, not just at onboarding or the claims payment experience, but as part of the entire process in between," said Kara Hoogensen, Senior Vice President & Head of Workplace Benefits at Principal Financial Group. "Our continued collaboration with EvolutionIQ has improved the experience for our customers."

Added EvolutionIQ co-Founder and co-CEO Michael Saltzman: "We are thrilled to continue to work with Principal across their disability product lines. They are committed to all forms of innovation that advance the interests of their customers and policy holders and we're honored to help them further their mission every day."

Principal first integrated with EvolutionIQ in 2021 with the successful pilot and production launch of EvolutionIQ's Group Mature module. In 2022, Principal became a strategic investor in EvolutionIQ's Series B funding round, joining existing strategic investors New York Life, Tokio Marine, Guardian and Sedgwick, and has now expanded its use to include Group Short Term Disability and Group Long-Term Disability Core modules, as well as EvolutionIQ's Individual Disability module.

About EvolutionIQ
EvolutionIQ is the market leading Claims Guidance platform in Group and Individual Disability, Property & Casualty, and Workers' Compensation lines of insurance. EvolutionIQ now counts the majority of the top 20 US Disability and Life carriers as clients. EvolutionIQ's proprietary Artificial Intelligence uses the entire claim file contents, historical claims, and external data to guide claim handlers to their most productive task across the entire claim block, every day. The system combines real-time predictive accuracy, clear guidance, and explainable AI to ensure adoption and business impact. As a result, claims organizations spend their efforts on claims they can impact – and their claimants get better, more tailored service. Insurers choose EvolutionIQ to increase their profitability and control over complex lines of business by integrating decision intelligence into every step of the claims handling process. For more information, visit www.evolutioniq.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

Contact
Jason Kapler
Vice President of Marketing
EvolutionIQ
(917) 740-5608
[email protected]

SOURCE EvolutionIQ

Also from this source

Inc. Magazine Names EvolutionIQ 'Best Workplace' For Second Consecutive Year

Insurance AI Leader EvolutionIQ's Funding Total Rises to $33.1M With Series B Round While Valuation Passes $200M

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.