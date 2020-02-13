Evolutions in Parenting for Your Emerging Adult

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In our ever-changing, chaotic world, parents, guardians and other adults can find guidance in raising and communicating with teenagers and young adults when Marble Collegiate Church welcomes Dr. Steven Argue, one of the leading authorities on emerging adults in the country. On Sunday, February 23 at 12:30pm, Dr. Argue will speak on his book, written with Kara Powell, Growing With: Every Parent's Guide to Helping Teenagers and Young Adults Thrive in Their Faith, Family, and Future. Based on research and interviews with families, he'll highlight strategies and show parents that it's never too early or too late to accept the child you have, work toward solutions rather than only identifying problems, unleash your child's passions and talents to change our world, connect your children with a faith and church big enough to handle their doubts and struggles, and more. Dr. Argue will also be preaching at Marble's 11:00am Worship Service.

Dr. Argue is Associate Professor of Youth, Family and Culture at Fuller Seminary and helps people understand the changing nature of parenting because of the changing nature of younger generations.

All are welcome to attend or live stream at www.MarbleChurch.org

"I feel a deep commitment to giving voice to and hearing the stories of adolescents and emerging adults. I want their stories to be heard and told to promote understanding across relational and generational lines. If their voices are heard, they can be prophetic voices to the church."

– Dr. Steven Argue

"Because the experience of being a young adult isn't the same, it means that parenting can't remain the same. Many parents sense this but aren't sure what to do. The principles behind Growing With show parents how they can help their children grow up while their families grow together."

– Dr. Michael Bos

About Marble Church:

With roots dating back to 1628, Marble Collegiate Church has been serving the diverse residents of New York City for centuries. And now, through live streaming, we have worshipers in all fifty states and over 160 countries. This vibrant protestant church offers a place of community for all and encourages living out that faith to become our best selves in order to serve New York City and the world. www.MarbleChurch.org

