EVOLUTIONSapp Joins Newchip Accelerator

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Newchip, one of the top investment platforms in the world, has a track record of helping companies get funded with over $20M+ in investments into its companies in 2018 alone. This week, they accepted EVOLUTIONSapp: Financial Technology, a mobile marketplace platform for Financial Fitness, into their online accelerator.

"We are very excited to have EVOLUTIONSapp join the Newchip family," remarked Ryan Rafols, Founder & CEO of Newchip. "The team impressed us from the start—we are eager to see how they take EVOLUTIONSapp to the next level. They have a unique perspective on their market and what they've built so far shows great promise."

Launched in early January 2020 by co-founders Andre Kwan and Stewart Gill, EVOLUTIONSapp simplifies financial planning, helping millennials make better short, mid- and long-term decisions by providing a seamless solution to financial literacy, to uncover insights. Kwan and Gill are solving problems they've experienced personally from growing up lower-middle class, such as paying off debt and deciding when is the right time to invest.

"There's a massive distance between the typical consumer and the elite 1%. This gap can be filled via education and having the right team behind our customers," says EVOLUTIONSapp CEO and co-founder Stewart Gill. EVOLUTIONSapp is trying to decrease this distance by making it much easier for customers to build a personal team of Financial Advisors.

EVOLUTIONSapp is the first mobile release of Magna Carta Wealth specifically geared towards Millennials and the younger coming generations. Magna Carta Wealth has been utilized by several high-profile athletes, entertainers and high networth individuals. Along with being in Newchip's January 2020 cohort, EVOLUTIONSapp opened their first pre-seed fundraising round to grow the team and refine their product.

"The Financial industry is going through a digital transformation and EVOLUTIONSapp looks to be the leader of the pack," says Andre Kwan, co-founder.

Visit www.evolutionsapp.com to learn more.

