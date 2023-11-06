Evolv AI Uses Active Learning Capabilities to Fuel Generative AI Product Features - Now Open to the Public

News provided by

Evolv AI

06 Nov, 2023, 09:15 ET

Evolv AI unveils transformative generative AI features, accelerating digital experimentation and personalization for businesses.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolv AI, the creator of the world's leading intelligent digital experience optimization and personalization platform, unveiled three groundbreaking generative AI features to its core platform throughout the summer of 2023. These innovations are driven by Evolv AI's commitment to using active learning, which aims to automate the design thinking process and close the loop on AI-led experimentation, allowing businesses to take control of the entire experimentation process — streamlining the journey from idea inception to delivering intelligent, personalized digital experiences.

With the power of generative AI added to its experimentation platform, Evolv AI aids brands and agencies in achieving substantial and sustainable digital transformation, ultimately leading to elevated customer satisfaction through heightened creativity and a commitment to maintaining high-quality personalization standards through improved experimentation.

After a successful beta release this summer, the following features increased testing velocity for customers, enabling them to conduct six years' worth of experimentation in less than three months. These features are now open to all Evolv AI customers:

Description-to-Design

Description-to-design enables businesses to modify any HTML (or CSS and HTML) property of their website, including styles, layout, visibility, and more, using a single text prompt.

Text Paraphrasing

Text paraphrasing generates variations of existing copy or creates net new copy from prompts for alternate versions of CTAs, headlines, product descriptions, and more, for faster experimentation.

AI Image Design

AI image design enables teams to create, crop, and resize unique images for digital experiences, all within Evolv AI's UI.

"Evolv AI is working to automate the entire design thinking process, from understanding consumers' needs, to defining common problems, to ideating, creating, deploying, and optimizing solutions that impact customer behavior and drive business outcomes," said Tyler Foster, president and CTO of Evolv AI. "Our recent product launches have enabled brands to accelerate time to value with experimentation while minimizing the risks of traditional CRO and A/B testing."

Evolv AI will soon be releasing its next iteration of active learning, a feature that not only enables brands to more quickly develop, deploy, and optimize experiments, but will also recommend the next best actions for a fully automated experimentation program. Evolv AI's active learning framework will give businesses a significant competitive advantage and usher in a fundamental shift in the paradigm of digital experience design.

"Our focus on generative AI and a fully automated experimentation program is a long-term strategic initiative, emphasizing our commitment helping brands deliver exceptional user experiences at every engagement," said Michael Scharff, co-founder of Evolv AI.

All of the generative AI features launched this summer are now available to Evolv AI customers who value experimentation and testing as integral to building exceptional digital experiences and seek to capitalize on the massive opportunity AI provides. Schedule a demo at evolv.ai/schedule-demo/.

About Evolv AI
Evolv Al powers intelligent experiences that enable organizations to learn from every session to  improve conversions continuously. Digital leaders rely on Evolv to define their experimentation strategy, generate a constant source of new ideas to explore, and leverage our proprietary AI to progressively improve digital optimization to find the best customer journey. Utilizing a proprietary machine learning engine and client visitor data, Evolv AI delivers digital growth goals at a high velocity for companies such as Safelight, A&E, Curiosity Stream, DIRECTV, and Verizon. Learn more at evolv.ai.

For media questions or interviews, please contact Megan Wells at [email protected].

SOURCE Evolv AI

Also from this source

Text Paraphrasing and Image Design AI Released As Next New Features in Evolv AI's Generative AI Summer Product Launches

Text Paraphrasing and Image Design AI Released As Next New Features in Evolv AI's Generative AI Summer Product Launches

In its new generative AI product development series, Evolv AI has added two new features — text paraphrasing and image design — to its...
Evolv AI Begins Series of Generative AI Beta Launches That Enhance Personalization and Experimentation

Evolv AI Begins Series of Generative AI Beta Launches That Enhance Personalization and Experimentation

Evolv AI (evolv.ai), the maker of the world's leading intelligent digital experience optimization and personalization platform, announces a series of ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.