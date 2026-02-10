EVOLV CONSULTING ANNOUNCES MIRAIN CHILTON AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

evolv Consulting: Reinforcing Commitment to Talent Development and Organizational Excellence

DALLAS, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- evolv Consulting announced that Mirain Chilton has recently been promoted to Chief Financial Officer. Mirain has been with evolv since 2023, where she started her career as the Vice President of Finance.

In her role as Chief Financial Officer, Mirain forms part of the executive leadership team, driving evolv's financial strategy and ensure the company is positioned for long-term, sustainable growth. She leads teams with a focus on operational excellence, financial discipline, and strategic investment, aligning fiscal priorities with evolv's overarching business objectives. Known for her transparency and thoughtful problem-solving approach, Mirain plays a key role in supporting informed decision-making and maintaining a strong, resilient foundation for evolv's continued success.

"I am excited to announce the well-deserved promotion of Mirain Chilton to Chief Financial Officer," said evolv CEO, Eric Neef. "Since joining evolv, Mirain has consistently demonstrated exceptional financial leadership, strategic insight, and a deep commitment to our mission. Her ability to bring clarity to complex challenges and guide thoughtful, data-driven decisions has been instrumental to our growth and operational maturity. We look forward to continued momentum and long-term success as she steps into this role and helps shape the next chapter of evolv."

"I am incredibly honored to step into the role of Chief Financial Officer," says Mirain. "Our success is not driven by any one individual, but by a collective team united around a shared vision. evolv's core values of integrity, humility, purpose, and drive have guided me throughout my journey here, and they continue to shape how we build and grow the firm. In this new role, I am committed to stewarding our financial foundation with transparency and intention, so we can continue investing in our people, our clients, and our long-term mission to be the consulting firm of choice through authentic, relationship-driven work."

evolv Consulting is an AI and Data business transformation consultancy that partners with organizations around the globe to execute complex initiatives with speed, clarity and intention. Our team of experienced operators and continual learners works with companies at all stages, from brand-new startups to Fortune 100 enterprises, to deliver solutions that fit our clients' needs and empower them to thrive.

As the leader in AI and data-led business transformation and a True Blue Elite Snowflake Services Partner, evolv helps implement cutting-edge technological solutions that accelerate critical initiatives, stabilize active implementations, and realize value faster. With deep industry knowledge and specialized skill sets, evolv's consultants integrate seamlessly with client teams to support delivery from day one. Learn more at evolv.consulting.

