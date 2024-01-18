EVOLV CONSULTING NAMES TRISHA ARNOLD AS CHIEF TALENT OFFICER

evolv Consulting: Reinforcing Commitment to Talent Development and Organizational Excellence

DALLAS, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- evolv Consulting announced that Trisha Arnold has recently been promoted to Chief Talent Officer. Trisha has been with evolv since 2019, where she started her career at evolv as Human Resources Director, and she most recently served as the Managing Director of Talent Operations.

As Chief Talent Officer, Trisha collaborates with senior leaders to proactively identify and address critical Talent Operations needs, while spearheading development and execution of talent initiatives aligned with evolv's overarching objectives. Trisha's passion lies in cultivating a high-performing culture by attracting, retaining, and celebrating top talent that embodies evolv's core values and drives sustained success. Her transparency and problem-solving skills allow evolv to maintain a culture centered around its Team Members.

evolv Consulting announced that Trisha Arnold has recently been promoted to Chief Talent Officer. Post this

"I am excited to announce the well-deserved promotion of Trisha Arnold to Chief Talent Officer," said evolv CEO, Eric Neef. "Since joining our team at evolv, Trisha has consistently demonstrated her extraordinary abilities and commitment to our mission. As the first female officer in our organization, her leadership, expertise, and unwavering dedication has been instrumental for our rapid growth. We anticipate and look forward to new levels of growth and successful client delivery under her leadership."

"I am deeply honored to step into the role of Chief Talent Officer at evolv," says Trisha. "The success of the firm does not rely on one person, but rather an entire team coming together to work towards a shared goal. Our core values of integrity, humility, purpose, and drive have always been the guiding lights in my journey here. In this new role, I am committed to continue empowering a culture that not only embodies these values, but also aligns with our mission to be the consulting firm of choice because of our authentic focus on relationships."

evolv, founded in 2018, has seen impressive growth, jumping to 156 employees by the end of 2023. With a goal of 250 Team Members by the end of 2024, evolv promotes an outstanding, yet organic culture within its Team Members. This earned them multiple awards such as Top Workplaces in Dallas by Dallas Morning News, Inc 5000's Fastest Growing Companies of the Southwest Region, and Dallas Business Journal's Best Places to Work Award. evolv looks forward to reinforcing its market presence, extend solutions offerings, deepen its industry expertise, and broadening its geographic footprint in 2024.

evolv Consulting is a team of cloud-native, business problem solvers who bring a fresh perspective to help clients overcome management and technology challenges. To learn more, visit www.evolvconsulting.com.

SOURCE evolv Consulting