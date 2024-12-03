Evolv expands with acquisition of EnzoPay

NEWBURGH, Ind., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolv, a leader in payment acceptance solutions serving over 16,000 businesses and processing $6 billion in annual transactions, is thrilled to announce its acquisition of Virginia-based EnzoPay. This strategic move marks a major milestone, as EnzoPay transitions to operate as Evolv Mid-Atlantic.

The acquisition strengthens Evolv's distribution network and leadership position, paving the way for innovative payment solutions and accelerated growth in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Steve Harler, Chief Executive Officer at EnzoPay, shared his perspective on the partnership:

"Before EnzoPay became an ISO of Evolv three years ago, I built and sold two ISOs, each requiring significant back-office capital. We chose Evolv for their shared services model, which allowed us to focus exclusively on sales and partnership development. Within three years, we achieved revenue milestones that had previously taken me six years to reach with my other ISOs. This success is directly tied to Evolv's exceptional back-office support and access to industry-leading platforms like TSYS, Fiserv, and FIS. The opportunity to collaborate with Evolv's leadership team, especially CEO Allan Noe, who shares a growth-oriented vision, was the perfect complement to our journey."

Allan Noe, Chief Executive Officer of Evolv, expressed enthusiasm for the acquisition:

"We are excited to welcome EnzoPay to the Evolv family. This partnership represents an exciting chapter in our growth strategy as we expand our reach and capabilities. EnzoPay's proven track record and deep understanding of the payment landscape align perfectly with Evolv's vision. Together, we are poised to accelerate growth in the region and deliver even more innovative solutions to our clients."

This acquisition underscores Evolv's commitment to empowering businesses with cutting-edge payment solutions and setting a new standard in the payment processing industry.

About Evolv

Since 1998, Evolv has partnered with banks, associations, and sales offices to deliver top-tier payment acceptance solutions. As a multi-processor sales office, Evolv provides a robust lineup of products, including point-of-sale systems, gateways, terminals, and other payment acceptance solutions. In 2017, Evolv expanded its offerings by investing in VIV, a growing digital marketing agency, now offering solutions such as website development, social media management, and paid advertising. Evolv is dedicated to its mission: increasing sales, reducing costs, and mitigating risks for merchants and partners. For more information, visit poweredbyevolv.com.

About EnzoPay

