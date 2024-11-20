Evolv expands with acquisition of Future payments

NEWBURGH, Ind., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolv, a leader in payment acceptance solutions serving over 16,000 businesses and processing $6 billion annually, has announced the strategic acquisition of Future Payments, a Nashville-based company. This partnership marks a pivotal milestone, with Future Payments rebranded as Evolv Nashville. The acquisition enhances Evolv's distribution capabilities and leadership, paving the way for innovative payment solutions and significant growth.

Brad Hollar, COO of Future Payments, emphasized the partnership's shared vision: "Evolv's commitment to innovation and support mirrors our goals at Future Payments. Together, we're set to make an even greater impact in the payments space." Shay Horseman, CEO of Future Payments, echoed this sentiment, expressing optimism about the collaboration. "Evolv has welcomed us with open arms," Horseman stated. "The added resources and expertise empower us to grow exponentially while continuing our mission at an incredible pace."

John Johnson, Chief Development Officer at Evolv, highlighted the partnership's strategic value, noting, "Our collaboration with Future Payments demonstrates the power of aligned interests. This merger enhances our ability to serve clients in an evolving payments landscape. Culturally, Shay, Brad, and their team are a perfect fit for Evolv, and we are tremendously excited about the opportunities ahead."

Evolv's CEO, Allan Noe, emphasized the partnership's significance in fulfilling the company's mission of delivering exceptional value to merchants. "Shay, Brad, and their team bring invaluable expertise and a commitment to excellence that aligns with Evolv's goals," Noe remarked. "This collaboration enables us to combine our strengths and deliver innovative solutions that help merchants thrive in a rapidly changing marketplace. At Evolv, fostering lasting partnerships is central to our success."

About Evolv

Founded in 1998, Evolv partners with banks, associations, and sales offices to deliver cutting-edge payment acceptance solutions. Operating as a multi-processor sales office, Evolv offers an extensive range of products, including point-of-sale systems, gateways, and payment terminals. In 2017, the company expanded by investing in VIV, a digital marketing agency, adding services like website development, social media management, and paid advertising to its portfolio. Evolv remains dedicated to increasing sales, reducing costs, and mitigating risks for merchants and partners. For more information, visit poweredbyevolv.com.

About Future Payments

Founded in early 2024 by Shay Horseman and Brad Hollar, Future Payments rapidly established itself in the payments industry. Within just eight months, the company built a strong network of agents across the U.S. and secured key partnerships with banks and ISVs. Horseman reflected on the acquisition: "From day one, the Evolv team felt like family. This merger strengthens Future Payments within the Evolv brand, giving us the resources to scale exponentially and achieve our vision faster."

The integration of Future Payments into Evolv represents a forward-thinking partnership designed to redefine the payments landscape. Together, the companies are well-positioned to deliver innovative solutions and drive success for their clients.

